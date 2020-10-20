Melania Trump returning to campaign trail after lengthy absence President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail last week with a flurry of appearances and his family members have fanned out to events across the country, but one of his key surrogates has been notably absent: first lady Melania Trump. On Tuesday, she will attend her first rally in more than a year, accompanying her husband to Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the White House. Since March, Melania Trump has played a very limited public role as the incumbent first lady, opting to stay away from the political events the president has dedicated most of his time to in the final months of the election. Read more about the first lady's return to campaigning. Share this -







Scenes from a MAGA Reflected in a supporter's sunglasses, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Tucson International Airport, in Ariz. on Oct. 19, 2020. Alex Brandon / AP Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally at Tucson International Airport in Arizona on Oct. 19, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump waves to a cheering crowd as he arrives for a campaign rally, in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 19, 2020. Ross D. Franklin / AP Supporters are handed signs as they wait to hear President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona on Oct. 19, 2020. Olivier Touron / AFP - Getty Images







'A Republican bloodbath': GOP senators fear painful Trump defeat Republican senators are increasingly voicing fears that Trump could lose the election, and some are openly fretting that he'll turn the party's candidates into electoral roadkill, distancing themselves from him to an unusual extent. A weekend of agonizing from Republicans did not yield any perceivable course correction from Trump as he continued his inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail and directed some of his fire right back at anxious GOP senators on Twitter. Read more here.







Trump and Biden will have mics cut during opponent's answers in final debate Trump and Biden will have their microphones cut off during Thursday's final presidential debate while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers to each debate topic, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday. Trump and Biden's only previous debate last month was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump, leading to calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off each candidate's microphone while their opponent spoke. Read more here.







Trump ramps up rally strategy that may come with more risk than reward In Trump's favored narrative of how elections are won and lost, the candidate who holds the most events with the biggest crowds wins. "He goes out, he gets no people at any of the rallies," Trump said of Biden at a Sunday campaign event in Nevada. "I go out, we get 35,000. 40,000, 25,000, 15,000. We go boom, 15,000, we get the biggest crowds in the history of politics...We get these massive crowds, he gets nobody and then they say we are tied." Now, with two weeks to go, he heads into the final stretch of the race relying heavily on his rallies to change the dynamic of the contest — a risky strategy for a persistently unpopular candidate, and one that has failed to demonstrate success in moving voters into his column. Read more about Trump's rally push here.







Biden outspent Trump on the airwaves in every key battleground state over past week Biden's presidential campaign has outspent Trump's on television and radio ads in every key battleground state over the last seven days as the Trump re-election effort continues to fall behind the Democrat in fundraising. Over the last seven days, Biden outspent Trump in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, per the latest figures from Advertising Analytics. That's every single state listed as a toss-up or leaning Democrat/Republican by the Cook Political Report. Read more here.






