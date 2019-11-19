Melber: Lt. Col. Vindman was most devastating witness as we've seen to date

Castro’s twin quip offers a moment of levity Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, drew laughter in the hearing room when he quipped about being an identical twin before questioning Vindman, who also has an identical twin brother. “It’s great to talk to a fellow identical twin. I hope that your brother is nicer to you than mine is to me and doesn’t make you grow a beard,” Castro said. Castro’s brother, Julián Castro, is the former HUD secretary and 2020 presidential hopeful. The two have been regularly mistaken for each other, especially since Julián’s presidential run. Share this -







Hurd points out Trump doesn’t ever stick to talking points Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas., is making it clear in his questioning of Vindman that there was nothing out of the ordinary with Trump not addressing corruption with Zelenskiy in his April 21 phone call, even though Vindman had put together talking points suggesting he do so. Hurd, reminding Vindman that he regularly prepared talking points for his superiors, asked him, “Do they always use them?” “No,” Vindman replied. “Is President Trump known to stick to a script?” Hurd asked. “I don't believe so,” Vindman said. “So is it odd he didn’t use your talking points?” Hurd asked. “No,” Vindman said. A summary of the April 21 call released by the White House last week did not mention corruption. Share this -







Lindsey Graham criticizes 'bribery' charge So now it’s “Bribery.”



Who did the president “Bribe” and what did he get for it? Be specific.



The truth is that “Bribery” is a made-up, poll tested charge without any factual basis in this case. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 19, 2019 Share this -







Vindman explains why he corrected Nunes As GOP Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah questioned Vindman on why he wanted Nunes to address him as "Lt. Col." instead of "Mr.," Vindman says "the attacks I've had in the press and Twitter have kind of" served to marginalize "me as a military officer.” Stewart says he is sure Nunes meant “no offense” by not referring to him by his military title. Stewart then segued into suggesting that, because Vindman is a military officer, he might have wrongly assumed Trump was demanding the investigations from Zelenskiy — because Trump doesn't have a military background so maybe he was just asking and didn't know better. Vindman said earlier, citing his military background, that when a superior such as Trump asks for something, it's an order, not just a request, especially when the person being asked is someone far less powerful, like Zelenskiy. Vindman defends wearing military uniform after attacks 'marginalized' him 01:10 Share this -







Army providing 'supportive assistance' to Vindman during impeachment inquiry Vindman is receiving “supportive assistance” from the Army amid his role in the impeachment inquiry and as he draws public attention, a Defense Department official said Tuesday as Vindman testified on Capitol Hill. “The Army is providing supportive assistance to help Colonel Vindman with the public attention,” said Col. Kathy Turner, an Army spokeswoman. She wouldn’t elaborate on that assistance, such as safety or security measures. “As a matter of practice, the Army would neither confirm nor deny any safety or security measures taken on behalf of an individual; however, as we would with any soldier, the Army will work with civilian authorities to ensure that he and his family are properly protected,” Turner said. According to The Associated Press, the Army and local law enforcement are providing security for Vindman. This comes after the Army conducted a security assessment to assess whether Vindman and his family are secure, the official told the AP. A U.S. official told NBC News that the Army will put necessary measures in place to ensure Vindman can serve his country. The official said that some of the options for security could be moving Vindman and his family to a military base. The U.S. official, however, said there is no imminent threat to Vindman. Share this -







Vindman says he’s seen changes at work due to his role in inquiry Responding to questions from Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., about whether they’ve been treated differently at their respective jobs in the weeks since their roles in the impeachment inquiry became public, Vindman and Williams answer differently. While Williams replied, “I have not,” Vindman said he has. “I did notice I was being excluded from several meetings that would have been appropriate for my position,” he said. When asked by Speier whether he felt those exclusions merited “reprisals” for his role, Vindman said, “I’m not sure if I could make that judgment.” Vindman added, however, that it was “out of the course of normal affairs.” Share this -







Vindman says Giuliani’s efforts did not ‘help’ U.S. foreign policy Vindman testified that Guiliani’s work in the Ukraine and efforts to open investigations into the Bidens was not part of and did not help official U.S. foreign policy. “It certainly wasn’t helpful and it didn’t help advance U.S. national security interests,” he told Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. This is not the first time a witness has said this, but it underscores the Democrats’ claim that this was an unusual, off-the-books operation that is not a part of any official administration policy, but designed to help the president’s re-election. Share this -





