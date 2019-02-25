Melissa McCarthy should win an Oscar for best presenting

Melissa McCarthy turned in an award-worthy performance... as an Oscar presenter.

The actress co-presented the Academy Award for best costume design with Brian Tyree Henry decked out in a long regal gown inspired by Olivia Coleman's Queen Anne in "The Favorite." Henry was also decked out in full costume regalia.

The outfit was covered with fake bunnies in a nod to Anne's penchant for keeping the animal as pets, but McCarthy earned the uproarious laughter with a bunny puppet that made opening the envelope more difficult.

That would be as close as Sandy Powell, the costume designer behind the real fashions on "The Favorite," would get to the stage. Ruth Carter ended up winning for her costume design work on "The Black Panther."