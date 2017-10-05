Melissa Ramirez was a lover of country music who came from a large and close-knit extended family, her cousin told The New York Times on Tuesday.

Flags were lowered on Monday and will remain at half-mast all week at Ramirez’s alma mater, California State University Bakersfield. On Tuesday, CSUB President Horace Mitchell issued a statement, calling the campus community heartbroken. “We send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends,” he said.