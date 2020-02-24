Memorial attendees provide window into event via Snapchat People attending the memorial are providing unique, first-person views of the event through Snap Maps, which collects content uploaded to particular locations. Share this -







Somber mood inside a normally energetic Staples Center LOS ANGELES — The mood inside the Staples Center is incredibly somber. Many people are dressed in black, with Lakers purple and yellow scattered about. Usually bursting with energy, today the arena very much feels like a memorial as fans mourn the man many saw as a hero.







Athletes share how Bryant inspired them to be a #GirlDad Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke with ESPN about how Bryant inspired them as fathers of young girls.







Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the January crash that killed her Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other people. The suit against Island Express Holding Corp of Fillmore, California, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorneys representing Vanessa Bryant. Filed just before the memorial, the lawsuit alleges the company put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying. This is a developing story. Read more here.







Commemorative tickets handed out at Staples Center Commemorative tickets handed out today at Staples Center with the symbolic #24 and #2 in honor of Kobe and Gigi #kobememorial @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/UdT222FxmE — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) February 24, 2020







Long lines form as fans and mourners head into Staples Center LOS ANGELES — Long lines have formed outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles as fans roll into the memorial. The scene is calm and orderly, with no indications of large disruptions from un-ticketed fans. The memorial slated as a "Celebration of Life" is expected to start soon. It is packed on the corner of Olympic and Figueroa as fans patiently wait for access to the Staples Center entrance for the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life.💜💛 pic.twitter.com/L8uvXWzj3a — Good Day LA (@GDLA) February 24, 2020







The history of tears (of joy and sorrow) at Staples Center Even before Kobe Bryant's admirers and well-wishers filled the Staples Center on Monday, the home of basketball's Lakers and Clippers and hockey's Kings has seen its share of memorable wins and sad memorials. The Kings hoisted the Stanley Cup there in 2012 and 2014, while the Lakers clinched two of Bryant's five NBA titles (2012, 2014) inside the arena just south of downtown L.A. But the building has also been the scene of sad and grand sendoffs. Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson at Michael Jackson's memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009. Mark J. Terrill / AP Pool Fans of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle packed Staples Center 10 months ago to celebrate the beloved performer. Michael Jackson's star-studded memorial was also held there July 7, 2009. Bryant and Magic Johnson were among the mourners inside Staples Center that day.







Orange County plans to pay tribute, too Orange County, home to all nine victims of the crash, will be a key part of the day. The city of Santa Ana is expected to open City Hall to mourners who want to watch a live broadcast of the memorial. Orange County Great Park soccer stadium plans to offer the same service.







Bryant's legacy on display at Celtics vs. Lakers game The legacy of Kobe Bryant was on display during Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. The two teams have what is arguably the biggest — and at times most heated — rivalry in the NBA. But the respect between the organizations was evident, with many Celtics players wearing purple wristbands to honor Bryant. And in a sight that few NBA fans would have ever imagined, Celtics legend Bill Russell showed up to the game decked out in purple and gold, including a Bryant jersey. Basketball Legend Bill Russell wearing purple and gold at #LakersVsCeltics game pic.twitter.com/pZfaGxDeq0 — Andrea Jackson 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) February 24, 2020 The Lakers edged out the Celtics 114-112. Immediately after Monday's memorial, the Staples Center will be prepared for a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. ET.






