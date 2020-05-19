Memorial Day ceremonies in New York will be no more than 10 people, Cuomo says Cuomo on Memorial Day gatherings: 'We want to honor our veterans' May 19, 2020 01:15 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he thinks it's important the state honor veterans for Memorial Day, but wants to do so in a safe way. The governor said he is going to allow ceremonies of no more than 10 people and hopes the events will be broadcast on television so residents can watch safely at home. It's up to local governments, however, to decide if they want to hold a ceremony. The governor is also encouraging vehicle parades as a way to honor military personnel who have died. "This is an important tradition," he said at a news briefing on Tuesday. "Many people lost their lives. It's important to the veterans that they be recognized. And I think we can do that and I think we can do that safely." Share this -







Boston taking cautious approach to reopening office buildings Boston's mayor says he's not ready for the city's offices to reopen under state guidelines, and that workplaces that do reopen will have to create plans and follow strict guidelines. Office buildings across Massachusetts are scheduled to reopen on May 25. Boston will follow on June 1 due to the number of people who work in the city, Mayor Marty Walsh said at a Tuesday news briefing. Doors to some businesses, such as restaurants, will remain closed until at least June 8. Walsh also said talks are ongoing with the Boston Athletic Association about the best way to proceed with the Boston Marathon, which is tentatively scheduled for September. Share this -







U.S.'s contact tracing efforts hobbled by obstacles In Texas, where gyms and offices this week joined the list of businesses that can reopen at limited capacity, only half of the 4,000 contact tracers needed by the state have been hired so far. In Illinois' Cook County, there are about 30 contact tracers for the 2.5 million people who live outside of Chicago — far fewer than the 750 that officials are hoping for should funding become available in the next couple of weeks. Last week, the county racked up the most confirmed coronavirus infections of any others in the nation. And in Washington, which has managed to hire and train more than 1,300 contact tracers, state health officials last Friday had to issue a statement to dispel "rumors" circulating online about its tracing efforts. As public health officials point to contact tracing as a key component for tracking the spread of the coronavirus and preventing a flare-up of cases amid the wave of reopenings, some agencies are wrestling with a lack of necessary resources from the federal government, a need for more qualified workers and a growing backlash of misinformation. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.K. to rely on British workers to bring in harvest amid coronavirus The U.K. will have to rely on British workers to help bring in the harvest this year, Environment Secretary George Eustice said Tuesday. Every year, large numbers of people come from countries such as Romania and Bulgaria to take part in the harvest, Eustice said. But the government estimates only around a third of those who normally come are already in the country, and a small number may continue to travel. Furloughed workers “may be getting to the point that they want to lend a hand and play their part, they may be wanting to get out and they may be wanting to supplement their income,” he said. Share this -







More than 177,000 NYC public school students expected for remote summer school More than 177,000 public school students in New York City are expected to attend remote summer school classes, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The nation's largest school system is planning for a summer school enrollment of about 177,700, comprised of about 67,000 third-through eighth-graders, 83,000 high school students and 27,700 children with disabilities, the mayor said. That is slightly up from the 171,500 students who attended summer school in 2019, according to the city's Department of Education. "They've gone though a lot," de Blasio said of the system's 1.1 million students. "A lot of disruption, a lot of challenges. Some of them have even gone through trauma; it's not easy for young people." Share this -







Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies of COVID-19 Annie Glenn, center, looks at her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn as he lies in honor on Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. John Minchillo / AP file Annie Glenn, who was the widow of late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday at age 100. Glenn died of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. At the time of John Glenn's death in 2016, the two had been married 73 years. She had moved out of the apartment they shared in Columbus in recent years and gone to live with her daughter, Lyn, according to Wilson. After learning skills that helped her to control a severe stutter, Glenn became an advocate for people with communication disorders. Read the full story here. Share this -







Florida passes 2,000 coronavirus deaths Florida reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide coronavirus death toll above 2,000. In total, 46,944 people have tested positive and 2,052 people have died in the Sunshine State. Share this -





