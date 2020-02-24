Memorial service to be replayed on NBC News NOW Starting with Beyoncé singing "XO," one of Kobe's favorite songs, and ending with a replay of his Oscar-winning short, "Dear Basketball," the Kobe and Gianna tribute was chock-full of moving moments and reminders of his enduring legacy. If you couldn't watch the memorial service live, the tribute will be replayed starting at 8 p.m. ET via NBC News NOW. Share this -







Husband and wife hold back tears leaving Staples Center LOS ANGELES — William and Karen Urgía were blinking back tears as they stepped outside the Staples Center. They were both especially moved by Michael Jordan’s speech — neither knew the two NBA greats had been so close. “It really makes you think,” William said. “The whole service was so moving,” Karen added. “We couldn’t miss it.” Share this -







Tears and hugs as the memorial comes to a close A sea of black, purple and yellow streamed out of the Staples Center after Jimmy Kimmel, visibly emotional and fighting back tears, closed out the memorial with another tribute to Kobe, Gianna and the other lives lost in last month's helicopter crash. Kimmel introduced a final clip reel showing some of Kobe's most remarkable feats of athleticism. People sobbed and hugged one another while exiting into downtown L.A., as moments of quiet were interrupted by cheers for the legend everyone was there to grieve and celebrate. Share this -







Kobe wasn't just an athletic superstar. He was a budding filmmaker. In addition to dominating professional basketball and inspiring millions with his athletic prowess, Kobe was a budding filmmaking talent with an interest in visual storytelling and animation. "Of course, because he is Kobe Bryant, the first movie he made won an Oscar," Jimmy Kimmel said before introducing "Dear Basketball," a 2017 animated short written and narrated by Kobe. "Dear Basketball," with a stirring score by "Star Wars" composer John Williams, triumphed at the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018 — making Kobe the first pro athlete to win an Oscar. Share this -







Christina Aguilera sings 'Ave Maria' Christina Aguilera sang a powerful and somber rendition of "Ave Maria" in Italian to honor Kobe, Gianna, and seven other victims of the helicopter crash. Her performance was accompanied by musicians playing stringed instruments, and while the singer did not give a speech, she did blow a kiss to the crowd at the end of the song. Singer Christina Aguilera performs during a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Share this -







Shaq gets big laugh with a fondly remembered expletive Shaq told the crowd that he once tried to talk to Kobe about hogging the ball. "There's no 'I' in 'team,'" he remembered telling Kobe. "I know," Kobe replied, per Shaq. "But there's an M-E in that motherf-----." The audience went wild. Share this -







Kobe and Shaq: A brotherhood that ended in love but had its rocky points Shaquille O'Neal delivered an emotional tribute to Kobe, putting a final loving touch on their relationship that had its share of ups and downs. They both joined the Lakers in 1996, Shaq already an established superstar and Kobe an 18-year-old rookie. They became one of their sport’s most dynamic duos, leading Los Angeles to three consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2002. But their eight-year pairing was a rocky one, with both stars needing the ball and maximum credit for the Lakers’ success. Shaq recalls ‘the day Kobe gained my respect’ Feb. 24, 2020 00:48 Share this -







Two brothers reflect on their 'superman' Like so many young Angelenos, brothers Miguel and Ronald Alfaro can’t remember the Lakers before Kobe. Miguel, 24, said his earliest memory was watching a game when he was 5 years old. Those games were always on at home, more so than even the Dodgers, he said. “Kobe was Superman, you know? Superman isn’t supposed to die,” Ronald, 22, said. The two could barely hold back tears as they recalled their favorite moments. Miguel still remembers a game in ‘06 or ‘07 when the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know what he did to me, but he touched me in a certain way. I feel like I lost a family member,” he said. Like so many young Angelenos, brothers Miguel and Ronald Alfaro can’t remember the Lakers without Kobe. “He was Superman. Superman isn’t supposed to die,” Ronald says at #KobeFarewell @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/4J5rYthJ2X — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) February 24, 2020 Share this -







Michael Jordan draws praise for his Kobe speech Michael Jordan isn't known for his public speaking, but his tribute to Kobe has drawn praise for its insight, candor and levity.






