Memorial service expected to honor all the victims

Monday’s memorial service is expected to also honor the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash. Here are snapshots of their stories:

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli

John Altobelli served as the head coach of the Orange Coast College Athletics baseball program, in Costa Mesa, for 27 years. During his tenure, he racked up four state championships and last year, he was named National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

His 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, who was best friends with Gianna Bryant, dreamed of becoming a star basketball player. Tony Altobelli, John’s brother, told NBC News that Keri Altobelli was a great mom to Alyssa and the couple’s two other children, Lexi and J.J.

Sarah and Payton Chester

Payton Chester, a 13-year-old basketball player, and her mother, Sarah, were also passengers on the helicopter.

Payton aspired to play basketball in high school and college, according to her uncle Andy George. In an interview with the Orange County Register, he described his sister, Sarah Chester, as “the one everyone counted on.”

Christina Mauser

Christina Mauser, 38, was an assistant basketball coach at the Mamba Sports Academy who had been personally selected for the job by Kobe Bryant, according to her husband, Matt.

"He picked her because she was amazing," Matt Mauser said during an interview with the “TODAY” show. "I was so proud of her and she was so happy.” Christina Mauser leaves behind the couple's three children.

Ara Zobayan

Ara Zobayan was a certified commercial pilot, flight instructor and ground instructor.

“He was always making sure that every box was checked and, and we never — we never — flew in something that wasn't comfortable," Jacob Chambers, Zobayan’s student, told NBC Los Angeles. "He was one of the best pilots I've flown with.”