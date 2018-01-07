MeToo expected to influence Golden Globes red carpet fashion

“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question.
But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight.
A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.
The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season.
“I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”)
The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.”
“No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”
"Will and Grace" co-star Debra Messing, dressed in black along with swarms of other women on the Golden Globes red carpet, singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality.
“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."
Sadler, a former E! News co-host, walked away from her job after learning that her male co-host was being paid almost double her salary.
"We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men," Messing said on Sunday night.
Earlier in the day, comedian Amy Schumer wrote on her Instagram: "I hope people ask E how they could let Catt go!"
“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question.
But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight.
A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.
The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season.
“I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”)
The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.”
“No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”
E! News will be leading the live televised red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT — their fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app, which will see a return of the immersive E! Live 360.
The Ceremony
For cable subscribers, tune in to your local NBC affiliate for the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can also view the ceremony on NBC’s live streaming site or smartphone app with proper cable credentials.
The live ceremony will not be streamed anywhere for free. However, a few over-the-top subscription services offer NBC. Head to Hulu’s Live TV Plan, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, all of which conveniently offer free trials!
The Nominees
A complete list of winners and nominees can be found here!