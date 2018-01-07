MeToo expected to influence Golden Globes red carpet fashion

“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question.

But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight.

A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.

The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season.

“I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”)

The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.”

“No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”