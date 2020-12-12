Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government’s medical safety commission approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Friday, making Mexico the fourth country to do so. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said Mexico’s approval came after Britain, Canada and Bahrain. Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 125,000 people, because each person requires two shots. López-Gatell has said that front-line health workers will get the shots first. Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week. López-Gatell said the approval “is of course a reason for hope,” though the initial rounds of shots are not nearly enough for Mexico’s coronavirus cases Friday, for a total of 1,229,379 infections during the pandemic. Share this -







Bassam Saba, prominent figure in Arabic music, dies from Covid complications Bassam Saba, a notable figure in Arabic music and once a part of Yo Yo Ma's Silk Road artists and Global Musician Workshop faculty, died from complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 4. He was transferred to the non-Covid ICU in the American University of Beirut Medical Center after he was no longer deemed infectious. Days later, he was intubated after going through septic shock from contracting a superbug, and later died, his wife Dr. Diala Jaber said from the couple's home in Northport, New York. "He had overcome the hard part of the COVID, but his lungs of course were very weakened by the Covid ... and then when he got the bacteria, his immune system was too low to fight the bacteria even though he was put on the proper antibiotics for the bacteria and his septic shock was too strong," Jaber said. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a great Arabic musician and longtime Global Musician Workshop faculty member Bassam Saba. His kindness, compassion, and artistry will not soon be forgotten by our global music community. Our condolences to his family and students. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RG2bPLP1Na — SILKROAD (@silkroadproject) December 4, 2020 A multi-instrumentalist and teaching artist, Saba, a Lebanese American who lived in Northport with his wife and daughter Mariana for almost 30 years, played the nay, oud and violin, among other instruments, and also directed the New York Arabic Orchestra with fellow musician April Centrone and had his own ensemble. Read the full story here.






