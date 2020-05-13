Mexico and Brazil experience their deadliest days Mexico and Brazil both experienced their deadliest days as South America becomes a new global hot-spot for the coronavirus. Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths — the deadliest day since the pandemic began. The country now has 3,926 deaths in total, according to an official tally. Meanwhile, the country's health committee announced plans to put some sectors, such as mining and construction, back to work. It will also begin easing some social and economic restrictions from June 1. Brazil, where the outbreak is accelerating, recorded 881 confirmed deaths from the virus on Tuesday. The number of cases in the country passed those in Germany, while President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the virus. Share this -







Actor Matt Damon describes his coronavirus lockdown in quiet Irish seaside town The coronavirus lockdown has made life strange for many in Ireland, but the residents of a Dublin seaside suburb are getting used to a particularly surreal sight: Hollywood actor Matt Damon. Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their youngest three children arrived in Ireland in March, before lockdown restrictions took effect, so he could continue shooting on the now suspended Ridley Scott film "The Last Duel." Since then Damon — who starred in "Contagion," about a fictional deadly pandemic — has been isolating in the village of Dalkey. After multiple sightings by locals, and attempts to track him down, Damon broke his silence in an interview Wednesday with Dublin radio station Spin 1038. Read the full story here.







Jared Kushner says he hasn't been involved in talks about changing Election Day Jared Kushner, a top adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, told NBC News on Tuesday night that he hasn't been involved in any discussions about changing Election Day this November. "I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the Presidential election," he said in a statement to NBC News. Only Congress can change Election Day. This comes after Kushner raised eyebrows in an interview with Time magazine that published earlier Tuesday. Kushner was asked if there's a chance the election could be postponed past Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus and he said that it isn't his decision. "I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that's the plan," he said.







Sumo wrestler becomes youngest to die from coronavirus in Japan A 28-year-old sumo wrestler has become the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Japan, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Kiyotaka Suetake, known as "Shobushi," died from viral pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said. The head of the sumo stable where Shobushi lived was also taken ill and hospitalized by the coronavirus in late April but had been discharged. According to the Sumo Association's website, 24 sumo wrestlers belong to the Takadagawa stable where Shobushi lived, but it's unclear how many others may be infected. Sumo wrestling is a major national sport in Japan, where large opponents wrestle each other out of a ring or to the ground.







Israeli police arrest hundreds for coronavirus breach on festival Israeli police arrested some 300 people at a Jewish bonfire festival where they were celebrating an ancient sage, after worshipers rioted over coronavirus restrictions that denied them access to his tomb. Hundreds of people had attempted to enter the area that was closed to the public due to health and security measures, police said. The tomb of 2nd-century mystic Shimon Bar Yochai in northern Israel is a focus of the annual Lag b'Omer festival which took place on Tuesday. It usually draws thousands of worshipers for all-night prayers, dancing and singing around bonfires. Though many leading rabbis have backed Israel's curbs on public assembly as a precaution against contagion, some ultra-Orthodox Jews have been frustrated at the disruption of religious rites. Israeli police arrest hundreds ignoring coronavirus ban on mass gatherings May 13, 2020 00:38







Tennis, golf and sunbathing now OK as England eases some lockdown restrictions Thousands of people across England got back to work Wednesday morning as the government partially eased coronavirus lockdown rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the relaxing of some measures to Parliament on Monday, with people now able to exercise outdoors with no time limit, as well as play golf or tennis, sunbathe and see one non-household member and visit garden centers. Those who must work and cannot do so from home, including cleaners and construction workers, were also given the green light to return to work. The vast majority of the country remains indoors, however, with the government urging people to stay vigilant against the virus that has so far killed more than 32,000 people, according to official statistics. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson records a televised message to the nation No 10 Downing Street / Getty Images







Alameda County says Tesla plan submitted amid spat over closure Alameda County's health department said Tuesday that they received a plan from Tesla about coronavirus safety measures after its CEO Elon Musk said he was reopening a plant in defiance of local orders. "If Tesla's Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week," the health department said in a statement. The message appears to signal a possible deal after Musk earlier this week said he would reopen his primary car assembly plant in Fremont in defiance of public health orders. The county said it would work with Fremont police to verify that physical distancing and other measures are being adhered to. Musk has criticized stay-at-home orders imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. In a May 1 tweet he wrote "Now give people back their FREEDOM." Alameda County Update on Tesla, May 12: We received Tesla's site-specific Fremont COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan yesterday as anticipated. A site-specific plan is a part of the Governor's guidance for reopening manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/KsooDIKUYG — Alameda County Public Health Department (@Dare2BWell) May 13, 2020






