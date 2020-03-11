Phil Helsel
14m ago / 2:23 AM UTC
MGM Resorts temporarily closing Vegas buffets
Las Vegas casino and hotel company MGM Resorts said Tuesday that it was temporarily closing buffets at seven properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
The buffets will be closed at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur starting Sunday, a spokesman said in a statement.
"These changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis," Brian Ahern, director of media relations for MGM Resorts International said. The statement does not explicitly say whether the move was prompted by the novel coronavirus, but it comes amid a growing number of cases in the U.S.
The company last week said in a statement that it was closely monitoring the coronavirus and has "taken measures to combat the potential impacts on our resorts and facilities," which includes enhanced cleaning procedures and the placement of hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas.
Wynn Las Vegas has said that effective Wednesday its buffet "will have stationed culinary staff at each food station to serve our guests, which eliminates the need for guests to touch serving utensils," and that its staff is routinely cleaning all surfaces and has hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported.
How to navigate travel plans as coronavirus spreads
Phil Helsel
59m ago / 1:38 AM UTC
Third death in California linked to COVID-19
A third death in California has been linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, Sacramento County health officials said.
The death brings the total reported deaths in the United States to 30, according to NBC News reporting.
A resident of an assisted living facility in their 90s who had an underlying health condition died of complications from COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health said Tuesday evening.
Two other deaths from the coronavirus illness have been reported in the state. One person in Placer County who was on a cruise in mid-February died last week, and Santa Clara County health officials said Monday that a patient had died there.
Diana Dasrath
1h ago / 1:24 AM UTC
'Dr. Phil' and 'Wendy Williams' are latest shows to cancel live audiences
"Dr. Phil" and "The Wendy Williams Show" on Tuesday became the latest television shows to announce they would not have live audiences because of the spread of novel coronavirus.
Both shows will remain on air, but without live audiences. "The health of our audience members, staff and crew are the priority," Carla Pennington, executive producer of the "Dr. Phil" show, said.
On Monday, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" made a similar move.
Warner Bros., which tapes the "The Ellen Degeneres Show," said it is "asking all guests to confirm that neither they nor any member of their household have traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the CDC."
Inside Italy after country put on nationwide lockdown
No fans allowed inside college basketball tournaments for Big West, MAC conferences
The Big West Conference will play its postseason college basketball tournaments with no fans in the stands, league officials announced Tuesday.
The women's tournament is set to start in California on Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach before ending at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The men's competition begins on Thursday at Honda Center and all of these games "will be played without spectators," the conference announced.
The men's title game is scheduled to be televised by ESPN2 on Saturday 11:30 p.m. ET.
And the Mid-American Conference, or MAC, will ban almost all fans from its tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Only family members of athletes will be allowed in, the MAC said.
The Big West and MAC are both NCAA conferences. The NCAA and other college conferences are still weighing spectator bans as the March Madness tournament approaches.
Jay Blackman and Safia Samee Ali
2h ago / 12:21 AM UTC
New York biotech company races to find coronavirus treatment
As the new coronavirus continues to envelop much of the globe, a lab outside New York City is racing to find a antibody treatment that could temporarily protect from the illness — or even treat it.
The biotech company Regeneron is in early development of a treatment that could guard against catching the coronavirus for several months using antibodies from mice that have been genetically modified with immune systems to mimic those of humans.
"We are optimistic, because we've done this approach to treat many human diseases," CEO Leonard Schleifer said.
Read the full story here.
Doha Madani
3h ago / 11:33 PM UTC
Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus
The organizers of Coachella announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated April music festival would be postponed until October amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella," said a statement from Goldenvoice, the company that produces the California festival.
"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."
The news comes just a day after Pearl Jam announced they were postponing the first leg of the band's tour, saying they had no faith that national authorities would be able to control the outbreak in the weeks ahead.
Dareh Gregorian
3h ago / 12:03 AM UTC
Top U.S. coronavirus official: 'We can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday that coronavirus will alter the American way of life — even in areas of the country that have yet to report cases.
Speaking alongside Vice President Mike Pence at the White House coronavirus briefing, Fauci said, "We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago."
"It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case, you have to start taking seriously what you can do now that if and when the infections will come and they will come, sorry to say, sad to say, they will," he said.
Fauci urged people to follow the guidelines to counter the virus on the government's website, coronavirus.gov.
"This is the minimum that we should be doing. Everybody should be saying all hands on deck, this is what we need to do," he said.
Ezra Kaplan
4h ago / 10:41 PM UTC
Google recommends all employees in U.S. and Canada work from home
Google has recommended that all its employees in the U.S. and Canada work from home, if their roles allow, according to a company spokesperson.
The move makes Google one of the biggest companies in North America to issue a blanket recommendation for employees to work from home in an effort to keep people safe from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Google has more than 114,000 employees, most of them in North America.
Google's announcement was first reported by Business Insider.
Doha Madani
4h ago / 10:39 PM UTC
2 more elderly patients die in Washington state as 10 nursing homes report cases
Two more elderly people died after testing positive for coronavirus in Washington as nine more long-term care facilities report cases, officials reported Tuesday.
A man and a woman, both in their 80s, died due to COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus, according to Seattle and King County Public Health. The woman was a resident at the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center while the man was a resident of the Ida Culver House, an assisted living facility.
The department said that the county now has 190 confirmed coronavirus cases, up 74 from Monday.
Of the now 22 coronavirus-related deaths in King County, 19 were reported from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. The nursing home has been considered a miniature epicenter for the spread of COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus.
Nine other long-term care facilities have now also reported positive cases.