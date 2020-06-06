I’ve ordered the curfew time to be changed to 9 p.m., beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, until further notice. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 6, 2020 Share this -







Sambo's, which once had 1,100 restaurants, changes name amid national George Floyd protests Sambo's, once a chain with more than 1,100 restaurants that traded in racist iconography, will change the name of its last remaining site amid the national protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Once a chain that boasted locations across 47 states, it is now down to one family-run restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The owners said they decided to change the name from "Sambo's," a racist term for people of African descent, to something undetermined. "Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal," they said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, which still carries the "Sambo's" name. "So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can." Read the full story here.







'White Coats for Black Lives': Medical workers on virus frontlines join protesters Medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic march down 16th towards the White House on Saturday, June 6, in a show of support for those protesting George Floyd's death. Lauren Egan / NBC News







'Beautiful, peaceful and diverse': Thousands of protesters flood streets near White House WASHINGTON — Thousands of people gathered outside Washington D.C. monuments and the White House on Saturday protesting the killing of George Floyd, years of unanswered calls for police reform and President Donald Trump's use of the military in response to largely peaceful demonstrations. "I'm tired of the racism. Just tired," said Rochelle Grate, a 58-year-old information technology specialist from fort Washington, Maryland, who described the Saturday protest as "beautiful, peaceful and diverse." Demonstrators protest on June 6, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, over the death of George Floyd. Alex Brandon / AP "This is different," she said about the protests seen around the country over much of the past two weeks since Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. After more than a week of protests in Washington, city officials said they expected Saturday to be the largest demonstration yet with potential for tens of thousands of people taking to the streets. Click here to read the full story.







It's a very positive atmosphere here in downtown #Louisville's Jefferson Square Park this Saturday afternoon as people continue to mark #BreonnaTaylor's birthday. There's food, drink, masks for those who don't have any, a lot of kids, signs, and more. pic.twitter.com/e3Zq3RMkLL — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) June 6, 2020







PHOTO: Protesters at the Lincoln Memorial Protesters gather outside the Lincoln Memorial on Sat. June 6, 2020, for another day of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. Lauren Egan







A number of black bikers have showed up to pay tribute to #GeorgeFloyd revving their engines as they raise their fists, shortly after this the crowd began chanting #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/AMuzNgJxD1 — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 6, 2020






