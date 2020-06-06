1h ago / 8:34 PM UTC
I’ve ordered the curfew time to be changed to 9 p.m., beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, until further notice.— Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 6, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS – Brandy Moore surveyed the twisted remains of what was once her clothing store, called LEVELS.
The store was burned down and looted during the protests over the killing of George Floyd, whose May 25 death in police custody sparked nationwide demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice.
While the loss of her business was painful for Moore, it paled in comparison to the loss of Floyd’s life.
“This hurts, but watching him lose his life like that, it hurts more, it hurts more than losing my business,” Moore, who is African American, said from outside the destroyed property. “This is a sacrifice that I was willing to take –- George Floyd, he’s gone, he’ll never be back again.”
Sambo's, once a chain with more than 1,100 restaurants that traded in racist iconography, will change the name of its last remaining site amid the national protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Once a chain that boasted locations across 47 states, it is now down to one family-run restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The owners said they decided to change the name from "Sambo's," a racist term for people of African descent, to something undetermined.
"Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal," they said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, which still carries the "Sambo's" name. "So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can."
WASHINGTON — Thousands of people gathered outside Washington D.C. monuments and the White House on Saturday protesting the killing of George Floyd, years of unanswered calls for police reform and President Donald Trump's use of the military in response to largely peaceful demonstrations.
“I’m tired of the racism. Just tired,” said Rochelle Grate, a 58-year-old information technology specialist from fort Washington, Maryland, who described the Saturday protest as “beautiful, peaceful and diverse.”
“This is different," she said about the protests seen around the country over much of the past two weeks since Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. "It snapped people not of color to say ‘Man, this is real and I’ve been blind to it.’”
After more than a week of protests in Washington, city officials said they expected Saturday to be the largest demonstration yet with potential for tens of thousands of people taking to the streets.
From Paris to London, Sydney to Tokyo, thousands of protesters got down on one knee to honor George Floyd, during the second weekend of worldwide protests.
Many dressed in black and most defied coronavirus lockdown rules to pour onto the streets.
In Paris, police officially banned protests on Saturday, citing fears of the respiratory illness. It was to no avail as people turned out in force in the center of the French capital.
In a gray and rainy central London, thousands defied a plea from Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel to stay at home and gathered in Parliament Square, a traditional venue for protests outside the country's legislature.