Miami mayor, still in quarantine, announces shelter-in-place order for city Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Tuesday on Twitter that the city will be enacting a shelter-in-place order to keep residents at home as coronavirus cases increase. Suarez is still under quarantine nearly two weeks after he tested positive for the virus and made the announcement through a video on his account. "We are putting a shelter-in-place order, or stay-at-home order, in place today," he said. "I've been trying to do it for the last week, unfortunately I've been getting resistance internally." The mayor also announced that he was retested on Monday and was still positive. He said he would continue to quarantine until he met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for release. Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020







Vermont issues “stay home, stay safe" order Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a stay-at-home order for the state that included the closure of all non-essential businesses to try and halt the spread of coronavirus. The order restricts residents to only leaving their homes for essential reasons, critical to health and safety, according to a press release Tuesday. Those who do leave their home will be forced to adhere to social distancing policies of staying at least six feet apart. “I fully recognize the emotional, financial and economic impact of these decisions, but based on the best science we have available, these measures are necessary," Scott said. I've just signed a stay-at-home order and directed the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses.



Vermonters: you must stay home. You must stay home to save lives.



We are all in this together - and we'll get through it, together. https://t.co/foLDJYZIq7 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) March 24, 2020







Iowa reports first coronavirus death Iowa's health department said Tuesday that it has learned of the state's first death associated with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. The person who died was identified as a Dubuque County resident between the ages of 61 and 80. "Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. As of Tuesday night, there have been 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to the state health department's website. (2/2) I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 25, 2020







White House press secretary tests negative White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has tested negative for COVID-19, she told NBC News. Her deputy, Judd Deere, said Grisham," who has been quarantined since coming in contact with Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and working from home, has received negative COVID-19 test results and will be back to work tomorrow," said Deputy press secretary Judd Deere.







Person in Kentucky who attended 'coronavirus party' tests positive A person in Kentucky who recently attended a "coronavirus party" has now tested positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear at press conference on Tuesday chided Kentuckians who are not taking the pandemic seriously. "We have a positive coronavirus case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party," Beshear told reporters. "Anyone who goes to something like this may think they are indestructible, but it is someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt." "We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents," Beshear warned. "Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that." As of Tuesday evening, at least 163 people have tested positive and four people have died from coronavirus in Kentucky.







NCAA denies shutting down Clemson quarterback's coronavirus fundraiser Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans. Alika Jenner / Getty Images file The NCAA denied shutting down a fundraiser started by Clemson University's star quarterback for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Trevor Lawrence started a GoFundMe for families with his girlfriend Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, and raised more than $2,500 before it was shut down. Mowry said on her Instagram page Monday that the couple was forced to take down the crowdfunding page and would be donating the money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. "Unfortunately, Trevor can not be a part of this because of compliance and some rules, so he can't help out anymore," Mowry said. Read the full story here.







White House: Leaving New York? Quarantine for 14 days. Birx and Fauci warn people leaving New York: 'You may have been exposed' March 24, 2020 01:35 The White House asked people who have been in New York recently to quarantine themselves for 14 days if they leave the state, which has become an epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. "To everyone who has left New York over the last few days," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator. "You may have been exposed before you left New York. Like Gov. DeSantis put out today, everyone who is in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered visitors from the tri-state area to self-isolate for two weeks. Birx said if people left a few days ago, they should start the quarantine clock from the point they left the city. "It's a very serious situation," added Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. Fauci said that 1 in 1000 New Yorkers are infected with the virus and that isolation was required to prevent seeding the rest of the country with outbreaks of the virus. "What we're seeing now is that understandably, people want to get out of New York. They're going to Florida, they're going to Long Island, they're going to a different place," he said.






