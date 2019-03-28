Feedback

Michael Bennet: Americans need a candidate to 'tell them the truth'

WASHINGTON — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet Thursday sounded like someone who wants to throw his hat in the presidential ring and run as the pragmatist in the race. 

When asked in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about his presidential flirtations, Bennet said he's "very inclined to do it." He went on to pitch himself as a truth-teller, a tacit nod at the debate in the Democratic primary over whether the party should be more ambitious or realistic in its policies proposals. 

"The American people need somebody who is going to run and tell them the truth in 2020. We can't get anything done around here if we continue to do what we've been doing here for the last ten years," he said, pointing to the gridlock in Congress. 

He framed Trump as a "symptom" and "accelerant" to America's problems, but that inequality has been the main driver of frustration with politics. 

Watch more from Bennet's interview below, including where he says former Vice President Joe Biden's decision on whether to run won't factor into his own.

by

Shaquille Brewster
2020 roundup: Gillibrand releases 2018 tax returns

WASHINGTON — New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released 12 years of her tax returns on Wednesday and put pressure on her fellow 2020 presidential hopefuls to follow suit. 

Gillibrand is the first candidate to release her 2018 returns, although Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released her 10 previous years of tax returns last year. Tax returns for 2018 aren't due to federal and state governments until mid-April. 

The New York senator and her husband earned $214,000 in 2018 and paid an effective federal tax rate of 13.6 percent. 

Gillibrand has made transparency a central theme of her campaign and her senate career. A campaign aide told NBC News her disclosure is not only about putting pressure on other candidates, but is intended to continue highlighting her contrast with President Trump. 

Trump has refused to disclose any of his tax returns, previously saying his filings were under audit, the first presidential nominee from a major party to decline to disclose returns in decades. 

On the Democratic side, a handful of candidates still haven't disclosed much tax information either. One notable example is Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did not release his returns while running in 2016. Sanders pledged that he would release 10 years worth of his returns "soon" during a CNN town hall last month, but has not yet done so.

Read more analysis of Gillibrand's returns from the New York Times, and read on for the latest from the trail. 

  • Click here to read Warren's new policy proposals on agriculture aimed at "leveling the playing field" for family farmers competing against agribusiness. 
  • A handful of top Democratic candidates are headed to Las Vegas in late April for a labor forum. Nevada's unions are a key political force in both the primary and general elections. 
  • NBC's Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig took a look at former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's recent trip to South Carolina where he sought to introduce himself to black voters who he'll need if he wants to win the Democratic presidential nomination. 
Democratic governors: Trump actions on health care 'reckless' and 'cruel'

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors on Tuesday called the new attempt by President Trump’s administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act “reckless” and “cruel.”

On a call with reporters, five governors from the Democratic Governors Association defended the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and vowed to fight any changes to the current system. 

The criticism comes in response to a new filing from Justice Department lawyers siding with a federal judge's recent ruling that would render the health care law null and void. The court's argument, supported by the Trump administration, argues that because the Supreme Court ruled that the law's individual mandate was a tax, Congress's recent decision to zero-out that tax dismantles the legal justification for the law too. 

The case now sits in front of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 

DGA Chair Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island called this action “inhumane.” Joining her on the call were Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

Brown pointed to support for the Affordable Care Act during the 2018 midterm elections, saying she won her race on that issue.

Health care was a central topic in the midterms, with 41 percent of voters saying it was the most important issue facing the country, according to 2018 national exit polls.

Sisolak and Lujan Grisham both credited their Republican predecessors for expanding Medicaid, with Sisolak saying he would “do everything to protect that coverage.” Lujan Grisham added that she would focus on codifying as many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law as possible.

Raimondo said the focus should be on strengthening the Affordable Care Act at the state level, “regardless of what happens at the federal level.”

Biden expresses fresh regret over Anita Hill treatment

NEW YORK — As he nears the potential launch of a presidential campaign Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed fresh regret for his handling Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings, saying Anita Hill “was abused” as she tried to share her account of sexual assault before a panel of all-male lawmakers.

Biden used an event he hosted Tuesday — the “Biden Courage Awards” honoring young adults who stood up against assault on college campuses — to account for one of the most controversial moments of his career and a potential liability in the presidential race.

As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, Biden presided over the Thomas confirmation process as it was roiled by the allegation from Hill that Thomas had harassed her when he was her supervisor at a federal agency. Biden said in sharing her account publicly, Hill “showed the courage of a lifetime.”

“She faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about. To this day, I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved given the kind of courage she showed reaching out to us,” he said. “It took a lot of courage to damage her own career and her own reputation in the face of a cultural bias that if a woman was harassed or abused she must have done something to deserve it.”

Biden has addressed his handling of the hearing before. He told NBC’s Craig Melvin in September that he believed her account, and voted against Thomas, but couldn’t under the rules stop other senators from attacking her character. “Under the Senate rules I can't gavel you down and say you can't ask that question. Although I tried,” he said. “So, what happened was, she got victimized again during the process.”

Biden said Tuesday that the experience shaped his work on the Violence Against Women Act, but that there is still more work to do, noting how assault allegations impacted yet another recent Supreme Court nomination process, for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“No one’s entitled to hold any public office. They have to make their case. The presumption should be if the woman comes forward she’s likely telling the truth,” he said.

He also called on the country to do more to hold officials accountable.

“Abuses of power have penetrated the highest levels of government,” he said. “If we don’t stand up to violence we give it more power. We give it a promotion."

"Silence is complicity.”

2020 roundup: Hickenlooper pans the 'Green New Deal' for setting 'unachievable goals'

WASHINGTON — Many Democratic presidential candidates are racing to embrace the "Green New Deal," whether in spirit or in full, as the plan authored by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey gains more popularity on the left. 

But former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is one of the few taking a far more cautious approach. 

While he said that he supports the "concept" of the legislation and agrees that climate change must be urgently addressed, he panned the "Green New Deal" for having unrealistic targets and not including the private sector. 

"The resolution sets unachievable goals. We do not yet have the technology needed to reach “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions” in 10 years," he said. 

"In addition to technological barriers, the Ocasio-Cortez-Markey resolution sets the Green New Deal up for failure by shifting away from private decision-making and toward the public sector — including multiple provisions with little connection to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Read more from Hickenlooper here, and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg sat down with the popular morning show "The Breakfast Club" for an in depth interview on politics, policy and lighter topics like Chick-fil-A. The popular sandwich chain has been criticized by LGBTQ supporters for donations to groups that oppose gay rights. But Buttigieg, who is running to be America's first openly gay president, admitted he has a soft spot for the chicken: “I do not approve of their politics but I kind of approve of their chicken. Maybe, if nothing else, I can build that bridge.” Click here to watch the full interview. 
  • Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke has a campaign manager—longtime Democratic strategist Jennifer O'Malley Dillon. MSNBC's Garrett Haake adds that the campaign is expected to announce more top hires quickly now that O'Malley Dillon is at the helm. 
  • The New York Times took a deep dive into California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's fundraising operation, which helped rake in dollars for Senate colleagues in 2018 and could give her presidential campaign a boost. And speaking of Harris, NBC's Benjy Sarlin dug into her plan to give teachers a raise.
2020 roundup: Moving past the Mueller report?

WASHINGTON — Now that the Mueller report is in the hands of Attorney General William Barr, and now that Barr himself said there's "not sufficient" evidence to prosecute President Trump for obstruction, Democratic presidential candidates are all singing in unison: We want to see the full report.

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the report during a speech in Atlanta, arguing "the American public deserves a public accounting and the Mueller report must be made public for a full accounting of what happened."

And most of the field sang a similar tune — including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and more.

With so many questions yet to be answered, it's unclear how the bombshell will affect 2020.

But Democratic presidential campaigns have been focusing on other issues while out on the campaign trail and they're arguing that they'll have enough other ammunition to use against him in 2020. 

Read on for more stories you may have missed from the 2020 trail. 

  • New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took aim at Trump in her official announcement speech delivered in front of the president's New York hotel. But unfortunately for her, that speech got buried by the release of Barr's letter just hours later. 
  • Vice President Mike Pence spoke Monday morning at the American Israel Political Action Committee's annual conference in Washington D.C., where he blasted Democratic presidential candidates for not attending the event. "As I stand before you today, eight Democratic candidates for president are actually boycotting this conference," he said. "So let me be clear on this point: Anyone who aspires to the highest office in the land should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America."
  • Fox News just dropped its latest poll, which includes Democratic primary numbers. There aren't many big surprises, but it's good news for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Inslee has now hit at least 1 percent in three polls being recognized by the Democratic National Committee's debate criteria, which means he should make the party's first debate unless more than 20 people qualify. 
New Mexico's Udall won't run for re-election

WASHINGTON — New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall is stepping aside from the Senate after 2020, making him the first Democratic senator to announce plans not to seek reelection this cycle. 

Udall framed the decision as far from his swan song in public life, arguing that he could be more effective without the constraints of having to run for reelection and adding he will "find new ways to serve New Mexico and our country after I finish this term."

"The worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent.  That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year," he said in a statement. 

"I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity. Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much  more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities."

Udall is the third senator to announce he's leaving the body after the 2020 election—Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander and Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, both Republicans, are retiring too. 

The New Mexico lawmaker comes from a storied family in New Mexico and has been serving in Congress since 1999, first in the House before he was elected to the Senate in 2008. Udall's cousin, Colorado Democrat Mark Udall, served with him in both the House and Senate as well before his defeat in 2014. 

In his statement, Udall says he made the decision despite feeling "confident" he'd be able to run a strong race for a third term. Even without an incumbent, Democrats appear to be favored to retain the seat in 2020.

President Trump lost New Mexico in 2016 by 8 points, Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich won his 2018 reelection by 23 points, and Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham cruised to victory in the open 2018 governor's race, winning by 14 points. 

Bipartisan condemnation for Trump's McCain criticism on "Meet the Press"

WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio joined other former elected officials on Sunday's "Meet the Press" to question President Trump's recent criticism of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

Rubio told "Meet the Press" that he doesn't understand the president's repeated roadsides against McCain, noting McCain is "not here to defend himself" and defending McCain's record.

"I didn't agree with John McCain on everything, you know—so what? I honored and I respected the service to our country and his time in the Senate," he said.

"I always felt he did things that he felt passionate about and worked hard on behalf of those things. Whether you agree with him or not, I knew why he was doing it. It wasn't for some nefarious purpose. He was a man who was deeply influenced by his experience and by the things he went through

McCain has long been a target of Trump's ire, but the president hasn't stopped criticizing the senator since his death last year. 

Those criticisms surfaced once again in recent days, with Trump repeatedly accusing McCain of trying to sink his presidency and failing Republicans by voting against the party's health care plan. The president also took issue with the response to his role in McCain's funeral—Trump lowered White House flags to half staff to honor McCain (after receiving criticism for not doing so faster) and allowed McCain's body to be flown to Washington on a government plane. 

On "Meet the Press," panelists who had served in Congress with McCain echoed Rubio's criticism. 

"I don't know what's wrong with this guy — how do you punch down to someone who was a POW and is dead?"  former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill asked

"I think it's beyond weird and I think it shows some mental problems with this president that he feels the need to go after someone who is dead. 

Carlos Curbelo, the former Florida Republican congressman, agreed with the criticism and lamented that a portion of the Republican base is "politically intoxicated."

"Republicans need to be stronger in saying — this is wrong. At some point you have to lead and not worry about whether or not you are going to get a primary challenge."

Rubio on North Korean sanctions confusion: 'I've never seen that before'

WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio expressed confusion about the White House's handling of recent sanctions with North Korea, reiterating he's "skeptical" that America can strike a deal to convince the dictatorship to abandon its nuclear quest. 

On Friday, when President Trump announced the withdrawal of new "large scale" sanctions on North Korea on Twitter, it appeared he was referencing sanctions on shipping that had just been announced the day before.  But hours later, both a U.S. official and a person familiar with the situation told NBC News that Trump's tweets were referring to new sanctions yet to be announced

During an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Rubio raised some concern about the muddled message. 

"I've never seen that before from this or any administration," he said. 

"Something happened between the time it was announced and the time that the president put out that statement. I don't know the answer, to be honest. I don't know why he would do that or why it happened the way it did. It's unusual. It's never happened before."

Rubio went on to argue that while he would "love for Kim Jong Un to give up his weapons" and that he doesn't fault Trump for trying to get North Korea to denuclearize, that he's "skeptical."

"This is a young dictator who has to figure out how to hold onto power," he said.

"So, I'm not skeptical because I want it to fail. I'm skeptical because I believe it will fail."

Carrie Dann

Nearly 6-in-10 Republicans say a majority-minority population will weaken American values

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that more than half of the population in America will be non-white by 2050.

According to a new poll, a majority of Republicans — and about one in five Democrats — say that demographic milestone will weaken the country’s customs and values.

The new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that, overall, about 30 percent of Americans say that having a majority of the population made up of black, Hispanics, Asians and other racial minorities would strengthen the nation’s cultural fabric, while 38 percent say it would weaken it.

But those who view the expected majority-minority population in a negative light include 59 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, while just 13 percent say that demographic change will strengthen the country. Another 27 percent say the change will have little impact.

That data point comes as the GOP becomes more and more identified with a Republican president who has referred to immigration at the southern border as an “invasion,” supported a ban on Muslims entering the United States during his campaign and reportedly used slurs to describe immigration from Haiti and some African countries. According to exit polls, only 13 percent of Trump’s voters in 2016 were non-white.

Negative views of a more heavily non-white American population weren’t limited to Republicans. A smaller but significant 22 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said that a majority-minority would weaken American culture. Forty-two percent of Democrats said the change will strengthen the country, while another third say it will not have much of an impact.

Race is also a factor. The Pew poll found that nearly half of whites — 46 percent — viewed a majority-minority in a negative light, while only 18 percent of black respondents and 25 percent of Hispanics agreed.

