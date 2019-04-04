Michael Bennet to undergo treatment for prostate cancer, still may run for president

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump threatens to close down the border with Mexico, Senate Democrats are looking to draw a stark contrast with the president on the issue of immigration.

A trio of Senate Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday to allow Dreamers to work on Capitol Hill. Congressional rules currently require the employee to have a green card.

The legislation, also introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, comes as the president is continuing to focus on the issue to motivate his base by threatening to close the border, ending aide to Central America and forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

In addition to Harris, the legislation was originally co-sponsored by every presidential candidate running for president except Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who signed onto it just prior to the announcement. The other 2020 candidates are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“The giant sign outside my office says ‘DREAMers Welcome Here’ because we know and value the contributions that these young people have made to their communities. But right now, those same young people are banned from giving back to their country by working for Congress. That has to change,” Harris said in a statement.

“Government works best when it reflects the people it represents. Our nation’s DREAMers are some of our best and brightest, and it’s time they had the opportunity to get a job or paid internship on Capitol Hill.”

DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents, have been in a legal limbo since the a federal judge issued a stay on the Trump’s abrupt end to the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program. The name comes from the acronym for the DREAM Act, which stands for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors.

Congress has repeatedly failed at attempts to pass legislation to give DREAMers legal status. The Republican-led Senate tried last year but was the president never ultimately agreed to a compromise bill that would also give him $25 billion for a border wall. The Democratic-led House introduced legislation last month. And Sens. Durbin and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation in the Senate.