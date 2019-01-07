Michael Douglas tips his hat to his legendary dad

Amid all the jokes of the Golden Globes opening monologue, co-host Sandra Oh took a serious turn.

The Asian Canadian actress started riffing with her fellow host, Andy Samberg, while discussing the number of diverse nominated movies, including "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians." In the bit, Oh accused her partner of reading her lines off the teleprompter.

"Oh my God, I just totally whitewashed your speech," Samberg quipped, "this is how it happens."

"That's not how it happens," Oh responded.

"What an amazing learning experience for me," Samberg continued.

But that's when Oh seemed to go off script to "speak in all honesty."

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different and probably will be," Oh added, her voice cracking. "But right now, this moment is real."