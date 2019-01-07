Michael Douglas tips his hat to his legendary dad

Michael Douglas, who scooped up the first prize of the night for his turn as an aging acting coach on Netflix's buddy comedy "The Kominsky Method," dedicated his award to his father: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

"Altacockers rule," the younger Douglas said in his acceptance speech, using the Yiddish term for old person.

The elder Douglas, who won a Globe in 1956 for playing Vincent van Gogh in "Lust for Life," is 102 years old(!)