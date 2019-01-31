Turn down your thermostats is the message in Michigan

A fire has prompted officials to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats.
Gas flowing from a Consumers Energy site in Macomb County was shut off after a blaze at a compressor station on Wednesday. The firm provides natural gas to 1.8 million customers.
Sally Talberg, the chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said: "This unfortunate incident happened at a difficult time for our state and we ask that everyone do what they can to make sure there is a plentiful supply of natural gas to keep everyone safe and warm during the extreme cold weather."
She said turning thermostats down "a couple of degrees," blocking leaks around doors and windows and unplugging electronic device when not in use would help.
"We understand the timing of this situation and our request to customers is not ideal given today’s extremely cold temperatures," Consumers Energy said in a statement.
The company added that it was "working with suppliers to bring other gas on through other means."
Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with record-low temperatures, and an incident at a facility, @ConsumersEnergy has asked everyone who is able to please turn down their thermostats to 65° or less until Friday at noon. #MIREADYpic.twitter.com/FWKCZnu9QA
It was shaping up to be a frigid day across New York state.
Peter Hall, a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTSM in Syracuse, highlighted that wind chills were as low as 29 below zero in Binghamton at 4 a.m. ET.
"You can get frostbite in 30 minutes when the wind chill is -20 degrees. You can get frostbite in 20 minutes when the wind chill is -30 degrees," he warned in a tweet.
Dangerously cold today with early AM temps near/below zero & wind chills in the -20s & -10s. Highs will rise into the 10s, but most places will still need to deal with subzero wind chills throughout the day. Pile on the layers & bundle up! #NBC4NYpic.twitter.com/wUs5Jv54wH
Some police departments affected by the deep freeze gripping a large part of the nation have taken to social media to ask criminals to take a break until the weather improves.
The Taneytown, Maryland, police department wrote Wednesday on Facebook: "Those thinking about doing some crime tonight, It's really super cold outside and only getting colder."
"So instead of crime we suggest staying at home and doing the following,” the department wrote, suggesting binge-watching Netflix, reading a book with some hot chocolate, or "Watch old reruns of COPS."
The Warrensburg, Missouri, police department issued a similar plea on Monday, writing, "So...we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out...do yourself (and us) a favor...stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it's a really good show).”
The Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland, around 20 miles southwest of Taneytown, recorded temperatures of 9 degrees late Wednesday, according to the weather service. Whiteman Air Force Base near Warrensburg recorded 4 degrees Wednesday night.
The United States Postal Service said it would suspend deliveries in certain regions on Thursday due to subzero temperatures.
Service will be interrupted primarily in the Great Lakes region but the agency said it may decide on more regions Thursday morning. The affected areas are in parts of Michigan including Detroit, Indiana, Chicago, central Illinois, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
A University of Iowa student was found dead Wednesday in an incident that may be weather-related, according to the university.
Gerald Belz was found unresponsive behind a campus building at around 2:48 a.m. local time (3:48 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the University of Iowa. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult," the university said. "We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support."
Belz was a second-year, pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
As many as eight other people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.
No, this isn't a scene from the 2004 film, "The Day After Tomorrow." This video was taken in Chicago in 2019.
Instagram user Brent Buck recorded the icy landscape and frozen shores of the city as he flew into Chicago on Wednesday morning. The video captured steam fog rising up over the waters of Lake Michigan as a polar vortex plunged the area into subzero temperatures.
"What negative a billion degrees looks like from the air," Buck captioned the video.
Chicago's temperature dipped to minus 23 degrees Wednesday morning with wind chill below minus 40 degrees. The weather only slightly improved in the afternoon, rising up to minus 15 degrees by 2 p.m. ET.
Several people were injured after a snow squall sparked at least 26 vehicles to crash in Pennsylvania.
The accident occurred on U.S. Route 222 in Wyomissing at about 1:25 p.m. ET and blocked all southbound lanes on the busy highway. Vehicles involved include at least two big rigs, a dump truck and a large box truck.
Berks County Dispatch confirmed that the accident was weather-related but will have to investigate the exact cause.
At least 17 ambulances were sent to the scene, dispatch said. A Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident was declared meaning up to 25 people could be hurt, NBC Philadelphia reported.