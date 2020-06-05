Michigan governor signs executive orders reopening additional parts of the state Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put her signature on executive orders Friday to reopen more regions of the state, according to a news release from the governor's office. The executive orders state that much of northern Michigan and all of the state's Upper Peninsula can reopen salons, movie theaters and gyms starting on Wednesday. The businesses in question will still be "subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19," the governor's office said. The orders further state that businesses that provide personal services — including hair and nail salons, and massage parlors — can reopen on June 15. “Today marks another milestone in the safe reopening of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said in the release. “As we continue to slowly reopen different parts of our state, it’s critical that we listen to the experts and follow the medical science to avoid a second wave of infections. "The good news is that we are headed in the right direction, and if the current trajectory continues, I anticipate we'll be able to announce more sectors reopening in the coming weeks. We owe it to our front line workers to keep doing our part," Whitmer added. Share this -







Florida announces more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases Florida's health department announced 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 61,488. The state also announced 53 additional deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak; some 2,660 people have died across Florida.







To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17.



We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020







Wisconsin's World Dairy Expo canceled due to COVID-19 The World Dairy Expo, a Wisconsin tradition that drew more than 60,000 attendees in 2019, was canceled for the first time in its 53-year history due to COVID-19 concerns. This year's expo was scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. By that point, members of the expo's Executive Committee expect Dane County to be in the third phase of the state's reopening plan, which sets a 250-person limit for outdoor events. "Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled," Scott Bentley, WDE General Manager, said in a statement. "We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff."






