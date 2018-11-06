Michigan voter says Trump's tone turned him toward Democrats

Patrick Eric Toth, a 51-year-old Michigan autoworker, told NBC News he voted for Democrats on Tuesday because Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric repelled him and Republicans haven't held the president accountable.

"I work in the automotive industry and a lot of his policies actually help me, they help me and my family," he said. "The economy is great. The EPA rollbacks help us."

But, he added, "I don't agree with the immigration stance. I don't. I think sending 15,000 troops to the border for these people coming from Honduras is embarrassing. I think that he lies. It's important to me."

He said his house is "divided" because his wife, a Trump supporter, voted Republican on Tuesday.

"My wife is going to be upset that I canceled out her vote but I'd do it again," he said. "It's just important to me that somebody, as important as the president, is respectable and I don't think he is."

Toth said he has been "a lifelong Republican" and the 2016 election was the first time he voted Democrat "and it was because of Trump."

"It bothers me and the Republicans haven't held him accountable. They've put their heads in the sand and that really disturbs me," he said.