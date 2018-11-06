Feedback

Midterm ad spending approaches $3 billion

With Election Day upon us, there's been almost $3 billion spent on the television and radio airwaves in House, Senate and governor's races across the country. 

A slim majority of that money, 52.3 percent, was spent by Democrats, while 47.5 percent was spent by Republicans. 

House, Senate and gubernatorial elections split that spending equally, with each drawing just under $1 billion of spending. 

Here's a full breakdown of those final television and radio spending figures, courtesy of Advertising Analytics: 

Top House advertisers

  1. Congressional Leadership Fund (R): $110 million
  2. DCCC (D): $81 million
  3. NRCC (R): $60 million
  4. House Majority PAC (D): $56 million
  5. Independence USA (Bloomberg – D): $27 million
  6. America First Action (R): $17 million
  7. Women Vote! (D): $14 million
  8. Patriot Majority (D): $10 million
  9. Wallace campaign (D-PA-1): $8.6 million
  10. LCV Victory Fund (D): $7.2 million

Key House races – our Majority Makers (general election spending only)

  • KY-6: GOP $7 million, Dem $5 million
  • FL-26: Dem $12 million, GOP $8 million
  • VA-2: Dem $5.5 million, GOP $3 million
  • VA-7: Dem $6 million, GOP $5 million
  • OH-1: GOP $5 million, Dem $4 million
  • IL-6: Dem $9 million, GOP $9 million
  • IL-12: GOP $5 million, Dem $5 million
  • ME-2: Dem $9,5 million, GOP $8 million
  • MI-8: Dem $12 million, GOP $8 million
  • MI-11: Dem $7 million, GOP $2 million
  • NJ-3: Dem $9 million, GOP $8 million
  • NJ-7: Dem $6 million, GOP $4 million
  • PA-1: GOP $12 million, Dem $11 million
  • TX-7: Dem $10 million, GOP $9 million
  • TX-32: Dem $10 million, GOP $6 million
  • NM-2: Dem $6 million, GOP $3 million
  • NY-19: Dem $10 million, GOP $7 million
  • NY-22: Dem $9 million, GOP $8 million
  • IA-3: Dem $7 million, GOP $5 million
  • CA-25: Dem $13 million, GOP $6 million
  • CA-45: Dem $7 million, GOP $7 million
  • CA-48: Dem $13 million, GOP $4 million
  • WA-8: Dem $13 million, GOP $8 million

Top Senate advertisers

  1. Senate Majority PAC (D): $106 million
  2. Senate Leadership Fund (R): $68 million
  3. Rick Scott campaign (R-Fla.): $65 million
  4. Majority Forward (D): $52 million
  5. New Republican PAC (R-Fla.): $29 million
  6. One Nation (R): $27 million
  7. DSCC (D): $26 million
  8. O’Rourke campaign (D-Texas): $25 million
  9. NRSC (R): $24 million
  10. Hugin campaign (R-N.J.): $23 million

Key Senate races (general election spending only)

AZ-SEN: Dem $30 million, GOP $29 million (Defend Arizona – R top overall spender)

FL-SEN: GOP $66 million, Dem $59 million (Scott campaign top advertiser)

IN-SEN: Dem $39 million, GOP $37 million (Senate Majority PAC)

MO-SEN: GOP $38 million, Dem $36 million (Senate Leadership Fund)

MT-SEN: GOP $20 million, Dem $19 million (Tester campaign)

NV-SEN: Dem $43 million, GOP $31 million (Senate Leadership Fund)

NJ-SEN: GOP $26 million, Dem $19 million (Hugin campaign)

ND-SEN: Dem $13 million, GOP $11 million (Heitkamp campaign)

TN-SEN: GOP $33 million, Dem $27 million (Senate Leadership Fund)

TX-SEN: Dem $27 million, GOP $24 million (O’Rourke campaign)

WV-SEN: Dem $19 million, GOP $16 million (Senate Majority PAC)

Top GOV advertisers

  1. Pritzker campaign (D-IL): $67 million
  2. Rauner campaign (R-IL): $37 million
  3. FL GOP ticket (R): $28 million
  4. Jeff Greene (D-Fla.): $26 million
  5. FL Dem ticket (D): $26 million
  6. Phil Levine (D-Fla.): $23 million
  7. DeWine campaign (R-Ohio): $22 million
  8. Families and Teachers for Villaraigosa (D-Calif.): $16 million
  9. Wolf campaign (D-Pa.): $16 million

 

Key GOV races (general election spending only)

FL-GOV: GOP $39 million, Dem $30 million

GA-GOV: GOP $15 million, Dem $15 million

IA-GOV: Dem $8 million, GOP $7 million

WI-GOV: GOP $30 million, Dem $20 million

 

by

Ben Kamisar

Potential Democratic presidential candidates have been busy this election cycle

While the main event on Tuesday night are the elections that will decide control of the House Senate, governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, there’s been a more subtle battle being waged below the surface.

As Democratic politicians consider mounting presidential bids of their own, they’ve been touching down in key presidential states to help campaign with Democratic candidates. While the down ballot candidates were happy to have a higher-profile Democrat to draw supporters, the visits could help ingratiate these candidates with local primary or caucusgoers if they do decide to run.

Along with our colleagues at NBCNews.com, The Rundown has also been tracking the early 2020 jockeying. That includes New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker’s trip to Iowa; former VIce President Joe Biden’s repeated travels; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’s multi-state midterm blitz; Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Iowa and New Hampshire hires; Michael Avenatti’s trip to Iowa and decision to launch a political action committee; and a joint-fundraising effort by 2020 hopefuls aimed at challenging the National Rifle Association’s political clout.

Stay tuned to the Rundown for all the latest on the 2020 election in the days, weeks and months ahead. 

Ben Kamisar

Breaking down the midterm messaging

Throughout the cycle, the political unit has been tracking not just the outsized money being spent in elections, but the messages that campaigns are spending big money to put on the airwaves.

Catch the political unit round table breaking down the key themes in television ads this cycle.

And take a look at the Rundown’s coverage of some of the more interesting ads of the cycle, including where one Democratic candidate’s family member cut an ad for the Republican opponent; a parody ad that takes a dig at California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s warm relationship with Russia; and a controversial ad where an indicted Republican congressman claims his Palestinian-Mexican-American opponent wants to “infiltrate” America.

Throughout Election Day, we’ll be highlighting our past midterm content from NBC’s Rundown blog, which features smart political reporting and analysis from the NBC News political unit.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Frank Thorp V
Frank Thorp V

Pelosi 100 percent confident Democrats will take back House majority

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters this morning that she’s 100 percent confident that Democrats will win back the majority in the House of Representatives after today’s elections, saying “I feel confident that we will win, it’s just a question of the size the victory is.” 

“When people ask me, is it a wave or a tsunami, I said all of those are drops of water,” Pelosi said, “These races are very close across the country.” 

When asked whether she was 100 percent certain of a Democratic victory in the race for the House majority, Pelosi responded: "Yes, I am." 

Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján said a Democratic majority would focus on affordable health care and infrastructure, as well as oversight of the Trump administration. 

“One of the items that's on the agenda is checks and balances in our system, that was the beauty in our constitution,” Pelosi said. 

Pelosi would not say whether she was confident that she would be elected Speaker if Democrats were to take back the majority, telling reporters, “We’ll talk tomorrow, but right now, today, every second is about winning this election, and that’s what’s important.”

Ben Kamisar

MTP Daily's "Meet the Midterms" tour

NBC News' Chuck Todd and the “MTP Daily” team hit the road in the final weeks of the election cycle, traveling to Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Florida to speak to the voters who will decide some of the most important races across the country.

Hear directly from Florida voters about how environmental issues have cut across party lines as one of the most important issues in the election; from Arizonans struggling to get used to their new station as swing-state voters and from Chuck about why the Sun Belt will remain a political battleground for years to come.  

And be sure to catch “MTP Daily” every night at 5 p.m. on MSNBC for more from Chuck and the team.

Ben Kamisar

Strong Democratic fundraising has helped expand the House battlefield

Historic Democratic fundraising has been a hallmark of this cycle, and one that could have long-term effects on the electoral landscape.

Check out the political unit’s analysis of our final fundraising reports from Oct. 1 through Oct. 17, and read about how Democrats are turning that cash into an outsized advantage on the airwaves.

The advantage has helped Democrats to challenge dozens of Republican incumbents who don't typically face real electoral challenges. But it remains to be seen as to whether it can help them actually flip those seats blue. 

Throughout the day, we’ll be highlighting our past midterm content from NBC’s The Rundown blog, which features smart political reporting and analysis from the NBC News political unit.

Return to the Rundown tomorrow for what's next.

Kailani Koenig
Kailani Koenig and Garrett Haake

West Virginia Democrat looks to score big upset in Trump country

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. – Richard Ojeda embraces his reputation as a fighter. Sometimes, in very real ways.

While walking through a giant crowd at the recent "Bridge Day" festival in this part of southern West Virginia, his interview with NBC News was photo-bombed by supporters of his opponent, Carol Miller.

Ojeda wasn't having it.

"Hey, please go tell her lets debate!" he shouted, and verbal back-and-forth ensued.

"You guys don't wanna talk and the person you're representing don't wanna talk" Ojeda continued. "I'll debate her in a Wendy's parking lot, right now, any time!"

"God Bless America, vote for who you want to!" Miller's supporter shouted back.

"That's right, and you're welcome. You're welcome. Enjoy the freedoms that I fought for," he roared, adding, "Airborne!" the exclamation he uses as a greeting, and to punctuate his sentences.

He returned to the crowd, and to the interview. "Every once in a while it's just gotta happen," he said.

That willingness to go into battle against anyone is part of what's made Ojeda such a political force here.

In the "Trumpiest" district (the president won it by 49 points in 2016) in the "Trumpiest" state in the entire country (Trump won by 42 points), Democrats see a possible opportunity to pick up a Republican seat with the brash, tattooed, populist Ojeda, the former Army paratrooper and current state senator who gained notoriety as the face of the recent West Virginia teacher strike.

West Virginia's 3rd congressional district is an open seat this year, vacated by GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins's unsuccessful senatorial bid. 

The district is well situated in Trump Country, and even Ojeda voted for Trump. But he now says he regrets it, suggesting that the results he wanted haven't materialized.

"Trump became president and I was very proud of the fact that the coal industry picked up," Ojeda explained. "We've got coal trains moving. They're full of coal. I give him a thumbs up on that. But what else? What about all those jobs that they were supposed to bring from overseas to here, because guess what? Not everybody here's coal miners. We need more than that. We are West Virginia. We need something. Can we get broadband? No Fortune 500 company is going to come here. What are they going to go back in time?"

Trump himself has dubbed Ojeda "stone cold crazy" and endorsed Miller, Ojeda's opponent, who declined repeated requests to be interviewed.

After jumping to an early lead in public polls here, Ojeda has seen his support erode in West Virginia- in part thanks to repeated visits to the state by President Trump, and to a barrage of negative ads highlighting his split from the president.

All three public polls of the race conducted in October had Miller ahead, two showing her lead outside the margin of error. 

Walking around "Bridge Day," it's clear Ojeda isn't your stereotypical local candidate for Congress. He handed out business cards with his personal cell phone number and weathered both hollers of support and jeers from onlookers. He could hardly move without requests for selfies.

While it's that populist persona that took off during the teacher's strike and launched Ojeda into a minor cult figure in the area, he's also focused on fighting his political battles on numerous other fronts, including the opioid epidemic that's ravaging his state, promoting medical cannabis, and other economic and union issues.

Ojeda insists that all of this - his local celebrity status and his quest for higher political office - wasn't planned. Instead, he told an undecided voter from Oak Hill he was motivated to run after returning home from service because he was "sickened" by politicians.

Ben Kamisar

O'Rourke: 'I will not run for president in 2020'

Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who has skyrocketed to star status in the Democratic Party with his underdog bid against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is ruling out a presidential bid in 2020. 

O'Rourke made the comment responding to NBC's Garrett Haake during during a Monday press gaggle in Houston. The Texas Democrat has shattered fundraising records during his time in office, and his closer-than-expected bid has prompted some speculation as to whether he could harness that newfound national brand into a presidential bid. 

Polling still shows Cruz with an edge in the race—the Republican has led every single public poll in the race. But the Democrat's team is hopeful that it can score the come-from-behind victory by translating the enthusiasm around his bid leading to strong turnout. 

Hear more from O'Rourke's comments to NBC in the video below. 

Kailani Koenig
Kailani Koenig and Garrett Haake

Nevada's Rosen hopes fundraising advantage will lead to electoral edge

LAS VEGAS – Democratic hopes to take the Senate or stem Republican gains there hinge on Nevada and a political newcomer who many analysts believe give Democrats their best hope of flipping a Republican-held seat.

Yet with only one day until Election Day, Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen still remains largely unknown to the American public outside her state, while the pressure on her right now couldn't be higher.

Nevada is the only state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 with a Republican up for re-election in 2018. That reality has made incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who has never lost an election, a target from the start of the cycle. 

"I feel excited," Rosen told NBC in an recent interview in Las Vegas when asked about the weight of the situation. "I'm going to tell you why. I've out-raised Senator Heller five quarters in a row. This last quarter, I've out-raised him by 5 million dollars. What it tells me that I have momentum."

Beyond boasting about fundraising totals, Rosen is hardly a candidate who walks around with the flashiness of the Vegas strip. In a midterm year with some breakout stars who have already built a devoted national following, Rosen hasn't seized a spotlight that bright.

"I work hard," Rosen told NBC. "I was a computer programmer. A lot of people don't understand what it is to be a programmer. I raised my family here, took care of my parents and in-laws. I've just had a great life the last 40 years here in Nevada. Now I'm in public service. I don't think it's boring at all."

Rosen was recruited to run for Congress in 2016 by then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. At that time her most "political" position was as president of her synagogue - Nevada's largest. She narrowly won her race by one point, while President Trump also won her district by a point the same year.

Working in Congress is "better than people think," she said, briefly pausing. "Harder than you think."

Rosen repeatedly brings up her experience working on the Problem Solvers Caucus and her ranking as the "5th most bipartisan freshman," a theme that keeps coming up, especially when she's asked about the possibility that her election would mean Nevada could have two female senators.

"I think women govern differently than men," she said. "I think we're less stubborn. We will reach out and we will sit down and we will find those ways to move our communities. I think at the end of the day, people are frustrated and they are frustrated because there's been no movement. They don't want us to be so stubborn in everything."

But even in a state Clinton won in 2016, a Rosen victory on Election Day is no sure thing. Heller has clawed back in recent polls and the state sits on a knife's edge. Last month's NBC News/Marist University poll found Heller up 2 points among likely voters, well within the margin of error. And a recent poll from CNN at the end of October pegged Rosen up 3 points, a result also within the margin of error. 

Ben Kamisar

Hispanic enthusiasm could prove key in pivotal races

Hispanic voters appear enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm election, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released just days before Election Day.

More than 8 in 10 Hispanic likely voters say that they had among the highest levels of enthusiasm, either 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale, about Tuesday's election. That's right on par with the enthusiasm level of all likely voters polled as well.

Registered Hispanic voters are slightly less likely to share those high levels of enthusiasm when compared to all registered voters—63 percent of Hispanic registered voters rate their enthusiasm between a 9 and a 10, compared to 70 percent of registered voters.

The question of Hispanic turnout is an important one in races across the country, including in pivotal Senate races in Arizona, Texas and Nevada as well as House races in those states and California, making Hispanic enthusiasm a key metric in reading the tea leaves.

Hispanics have a far more positive view of the Democratic Party when compared to the Republican Party. The poll finds likely Hispanic voters with a net 19-point positive rating of the Democratic Party and a 16-point net negative rating of the Republican Party.

The Democratic Party's positive rating with likely Hispanic voters is 49 percent, compared to 32 percent for the GOP.

These voters are also down on President Trump—34 percent of likely Hispanic voters approve of his job performance compared to the 62 percent who disapprove of his job as president.

So the NBC/Wall Street Journal polling suggests that if Hispanic turnout on Tuesday is strong, Democrats will stand to gain.

The margin of error for the sample of 171 likely Hispanic voters is 7.49 percent, while the margin for the 300 registered Hispanic voters is 5.66 percent.

