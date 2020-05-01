Migrants kept in coronavirus quarantine on board ferry boat

Tokyo aquarium asks public to FaceTime shy eels under lockdown Spotted garden eels, similar to those held at a Tokyo aquarium, burrow in sand at signs of perceived threats. Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild / Getty Images file A Japanese aquarium is calling on members of the public to play a virtual game of peek-a-boo with its community of about 300 eels to help prevent the creatures from getting shy under lockdown. Spotted garden eels at the Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo are accustomed to streams of people looking into their tanks, but officials said in a statement Friday that appears to be changing since the facility closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 1. This variety of eels are typically very cautious of their surroundings in the wild and bury themselves in the sand of the ocean floor at the sign of any threat. Aquarium officials are concerned the captive eels are reverting back to this behavior. Read the full story here. Share this -







Rock band Queen releases 'You Are The Champions' in nod to health workers The rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert released a new version of the iconic song "We Are The Champions" on Thursday evening, re-naming the song "You Are The Champions" in a tribute to healthcare workers around the world. The song was recorded on mobile phones and all funds and proceeds "will go to supporting frontline workers through the World Health Organization's efforts in the global fight against COVID-19," the band's official page said. The effort has raised more than $4.5 million as of Friday.







The Week in Pictures: Lockdowns ease and a Blue Angels flyover Inmates wearing face masks are lined up during a security sweep at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, on April 25. Authorities crammed the prisoners tightly together in prison yards while searching their cells. President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country a day earlier and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders. El Salvador Presidency Press Office / AP As states around the U.S. and some countries in Europe take steps toward reopening, look through our Week in Pictures.







Ferrari set to restart as 4.5 million people head back to work in Italy on Monday The Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Thursday it would restart operations in Northern Italy on Monday, when the country is set to begin lifting lockdown measures. The sites will resume operations "gradually" and return to full production on May 8, the company said in a statement. This comes as 4.5 million people across Italy are expected to return to work on Monday, according to the Italian workplace insurance agency INAIL. Commuting may have a strong impact on the epidemic's curve, as 15 percent of workers use public transport, the agency said. Italy — one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic — has the highest reported deaths and the second most reported cases in Europe. The country has more than 200,000 confirmed cases as of Friday, although due to a decrease in the rate of infections, social restrictions are slowly loosening.







Their loved ones died fighting coronavirus in Britain. They are left with grief, and questions On March 29, Thomas Harvey, a health care assistant at Goodmayes Hospital in London, died at home after having suffered from coronavirus-related symptoms for 18 days. Harvey's family said they called the emergency services three times over the course of his worsening illness, but he was never taken to a hospital or officially tested despite being told by paramedics that he likely had the disease. Behind the news last month that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from a London hospital where he was treated for coronavirus — and where, he says, his time in intensive care saved his life — are the stories of those who didn't make it. Read the full story here.







Beijing's Forbidden City and parks reopen to public Visitors wearing face masks walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, China on Friday, the first day it reopened after shutting to stop the spread of coronavirus. Mark Schiefelbein / AP Beijing's parks and museums, including the ancient Forbidden City, reopened to the public Friday after being closed for months during the pandemic. The Forbidden City — the past home to China's emperors — is allowing just 5,000 visitors daily, down from 80,000. And parks are allowing people to visit at 30 percent of the usual capacity. Beijing on Thursday downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus from first to second tier, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force. The change comes at the start of the five-day May 1 holiday. China reported 82,874 total coronavirus cases as of Friday, 77,642 of which have recovered. It also reported no new deaths on Friday for the fourth day in a row, for a total death toll of 4,633.







Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller says he's negative for COVID-19 Denver Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday that he is now "negative" for COVID-19, after testing positive in mid-April. At the time of his diagnosis, Miller said that if he can get the illness anyone can, and that "I want people to really take it seriously," according to the team. The Broncos said at the time Miller's positive test was disclosed that he was under the care of team doctors and was doing well in self-isolation. Miller remains the only Broncos player to have been diagnosed with the illness, the team said Thursday. Glad you're OK, @VonMiller! 🙏 https://t.co/WpZFu1nzNr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 1, 2020






