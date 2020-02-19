Mike Bloomberg bets on zigging while other presidential candidates are zagging Mike Bloomberg had an unusual request for the hundred or so supporters waiting patiently in the rain: Please go home. It was an overflow crowd outside from the overflow crowd inside. Inside the Chattanooga African American Museum behind him, 500 people were awaiting the former New York mayor. Another 400 who couldn't fit filled up a second room, where his campaign arranged television screens to pipe in his speech. So, for the remaining few getting soaked outside, Bloomberg cut them loose. He said his campaign could simply email them his speech instead. "Don't get too cold," he said. Late to the game but flush with endless amounts of cash, Bloomberg is running a campaign that bears almost no resemblance to that of any other 2020 candidate. If there are rules for winning the White House, Bloomberg is making a billion-dollar bet that in the America that elected Donald Trump president, the rules no longer matter. Read more about Bloomberg's unorthodox campaign. Share this -







NBC News/WSJ poll: Sanders opens up double-digit national lead in primary race Sen. Bernie Sanders has jumped out to a double-digit national lead in the Democratic presidential contest after his victory in New Hampshire's primary and his second-place finish for delegates in Iowa's disorganized caucuses, while former Vice President Joe Biden has seen his support drop by 11 points since his disappointing finishes in both contests, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday. The survey also shows former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg gaining ground in the Democratic race in the past month, confirming the findings of an earlier NPR/PBS/Marist poll that allowed him to qualify for Wednesday night's NBC News and MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas. And the poll has President Donald Trump's approval rating tied for his all-time high in the NBC News/WSJ survey, while also finding that the most unpopular candidate qualities in a general election are being a socialist, being older than 75 years of age and having a heart attack in the past year. Read the full poll results.







NBC News' Hallie Jackson is moderating for two tonight Yep, I'll be walking my 8-and-a-half-month pregnant self on stage tonight for the Democratic debate. A peek inside prep (with fabulous co-moderator @vanessahauc of @NBCUTelemundo!) —> https://t.co/GiUTkk1F5r — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) February 19, 2020







Bloomberg will not stand on a box tonight Bloomberg campaign officials tell NBC News that Mike Bloomberg has decided not to stand on a box behind the lectern to boost his height during Wednesday night's debate. President Donald Trump has for days claimed, without evidence, that Bloomberg had requested a box to stand on during the debate. Trump returned to this theme as recently as Tuesday, tweeting about Bloomberg, "remember, no standing on boxes!" But the campaign officials tell NBC News that Bloomberg will stand on the floor like the rest of the candidates. Bloomberg was seen familiarizing himself with the lectern set up on Wednesday afternoon during his candidate walkthrough of the debate stage. Trump has seemed to have a longstanding preoccupation with Bloomberg's height. He falsely claimed last week that Bloomberg is 5'4". The former New York mayor is actually 5'7" or 5'8", according to various reports over the years.







Biden to attack Sanders on immigration, Bloomberg on 'character' Two senior Biden campaign officials briefed reporters ahead of tonight's ninth Democratic debate, previewing the two-front battle we expect to see the former VP waging tonight as he takes aim at what sees as the two biggest hurdles to his comeback in this race: Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders. The officials previewed a new line of attack on Sanders tonight that has not been part of his pitch in Nevada so far: immigration. The campaign said the former VP aimed to zero in on Sanders' vote against a comprehensive immigration reform plan before the Senate in 2007. But their toughest rhetoric was aimed at the former New York mayor as part of a day of back-and-forth pre-debate sparring between those two. Bloomberg is "profoundly unvetted," one adviser said, noting the volume of stories with a trove of problematic past statements. "Sixty billion can buy you a lot of ads, but it cannot erase your record and it cannot purchase character," the adviser said, echoing comments made by the candidate on Sunday's edition of "Meet the Press."






