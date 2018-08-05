GOP strategist: Running to Trump in primary could be 'anchor around your neck' in general

Republican candidates who sprint toward President Trump in contentious primaries are doing so at their own general election peril, GOP strategist Mike Murphy told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Surveying the party's electoral map, where key primaries have turned into Trump litmus tests, Murphy lamented how Trump's hold on the GOP has flipped the script in primaries.

Before Trump, he said, candidates wanted to cement an "issue profile you can also use in the general election."

"Now, you come out of this thing from the Trump church in the Republican primary with a big Trump halo," he said.

"But in the general election, Democrats all hate Trump and among independents, he's mostly upside-down. So what is your magic light sword in the primary becomes an anchor around your neck in the general."

Murphy, who is a frequent critic of Trump, specifically addressed the dynamics in Florida's GOP gubernatorial primary. There, Rep. Ron DeSantis has caught fire thanks to Trump's endorsement and appears to be pulling ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who had long been groomed for the governor's mansion.

DeSantis made his fealty to Trump clear in an ad released last week where he jokingly taught his children to "build the wall" with blocks and to mimic Trump's catchphrases.

Putnam, by comparison, is running an ad framing DeSantis as a career politician and hitting him for raising taxes.

Murphy said that while Putnam's ad may have been effective in a previous political era, "issues have been pushed out for this cult of personality."

"You have a guy running in the Republican primary for governor of Florida, a state surrounded by oceans, talking about federally building a wall essentially in Texas," he said.

"And guess what? In the primary, it's going to work."