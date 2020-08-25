Miles Taylor, other former and current admin officials form anti-Trump group A group of former U.S. officials, advisers and conservatives organized by people who worked in the current administration has formed against President Donald Trump. Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration who last week endorsed Joe Biden, confirmed to NBC News on Monday night the creation of the group, which is called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, or REPAIR. The group's website says, “Now is the time to speak up, before it’s too late," and adds that it's “calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party. We believe America’s comeback starts this November — with a return to our founding principles.” Read more about the group’s plans to “irk” the president here. Share this -







Diplomats aghast as Pompeo set to address GOP convention from Jerusalem Diplomats who are barred by law from mixing work and politics say they're appalled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, breaking with long-standing traditions aimed at isolating American's foreign policy from partisan battles at home. It would be problematic enough, current and former U.S. diplomats said, if Pompeo were simply showing up at the convention to speak. But Pompeo's decision to use a stop in Jerusalem during an official overseas trip as the site for his recorded speech to fellow Republicans raises even more troubling questions about the message it sends to other countries and whether U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill, they said. "It's all just shredding the Hatch Act," a current U.S. diplomat said, referring to the federal law that prohibits government employees from political activity on the job or in their official capacities. Read more about Pompeo's RNC address here.






