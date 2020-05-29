Minneapolis police precinct burns as George Floyd protests rage; CNN crew arrested

A police precinct was set afire in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged for a third straight day.

The blaze at the police department's 3rd Precinct, where the four officers who were fired after Floyd's death worked, was one among many fast-moving developments.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday in an early morning news conference that he made the decision to pull police out of the precinct. "You know brick and mortar is not as important as life," he said.

He called the vandalism and arson "unacceptable," but vowed that officers would still patrol the community served by the 3rd Precinct. "We will continue to do our jobs in that area," Frey said.

