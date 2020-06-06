Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says community has 'begun to rebuild' Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said on Saturday night the community where black man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer, was showing "signs of resilience" and starting to rebuild. But there was still a lot of work ahead, he warned. Today we visited three areas that were devastated this past week. Amid the physical damage, we saw real signs of resilience and hope. Communities have already begun to rebuild.



But there is a lot of work ahead. We must commit the resources needed to rebuild together. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 6, 2020







Canadian pilot draws solidarity fist in the sky A pilot in Canada marked out a fist in the sky through his flight path as a gesture against police brutality and racism. Dimitri Neonakis took to the skies above Halifax in Canada to create the fist image. "I see a world of one race with many colours in which everyone of us can 'breath free'," he wrote on Twitter. HAPPENING NOW In the skies over Halifax, Canada. https://t.co/v3ZPufQyEs pic.twitter.com/qdn459NpUz — FlightAware (@flightaware) June 4, 2020







Protests take place in Australia, Japan and Thailand Thousands of people took to the streets in Australia on Saturday to support protests against police brutality across the U.S. Demonstrations were limited by social-distancing curbs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in Brisbane, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks. Many wrapped themselves in indigenous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians. Protests also took place in Japan and others were planned in South Korea, while a virtual rally was also set to be held in Thailand. In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched, amid a heavy police presence, chanting: "Whose lives matter? Black Lives matter." In Tokyo, marchers protested against what they said was police treatment of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped while driving and shoved to the ground, leaving him with bruises. "No justice, no peace, no racist police," the crowd chanted.







Judge orders Denver police to stop firing tear gas, projectiles at peaceful protesters (1/2) #ALERT #Denver – A federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) clarifying #DPD use of non-lethal dispersant devices. In the meantime, we will comply with the judge's directions, many of which are already in line with our community-consulted Use of Force Policy. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2020







D.C. asks National Guard to go home On a day when the governor of Ohio said a state National Guard member was removed from duty in Washington, D.C. after the FBI discovered evidence of the soldier's white supremacist ideology online, the city's mayor asked Ohio to withdraw its guard members. District Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday wrote letters to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy arguing that the presence of their guard members is "unnecessary and may be counterproductive." The troops were sent at the behest of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, DeWine said. Bowser didn't mention the removal of the guard member. DeWine said Friday the soldier was under federal investigation and it appeared likely "he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard." Bowser said the city's state of emergency in response to George Floyd protests that took place near the White House ended Friday morning. I am calling on Ohio Governor @MikeDeWine to withdraw the @OHNationalGuard from DC.



I appreciate their service. However, their presence is unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/Pxa7oNBCdP — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020






