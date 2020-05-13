Minnesota letting stay-at-home order expire Monday MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled Monday, though he’ll leave key restrictions in place to keep up the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Don’t get me wrong — we believe that the safest place we can be is at home,” Walz said in a televised address Wednesday. “But we know we can’t continue like this forever.” Walz made the announcement after health officials released updated modeling — couched in caveats — that showed the potential effects of various scenarios he could have chosen. The Democratic governor has been under increasing political pressure to loosen up the restrictions, and some business owners have threatened defiance if they remain in place. Walz said his new order brings back some of the social interactions “that are so important in life.” While the stay-at-home order will expire, the changes he announced amount to only a gradual relaxation of the state’s restrictions. Bars, restaurants and other places where people gather in large numbers won’t be allowed to reopen for business as usual just yet. But gatherings of 10 people or fewer, such as family celebrations, will be allowed. Retailers that had been shuttered as nonessential will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on how many people can be allowed inside. Share this -







Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state's 'stay-at-home' order The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic as "unlawful, invalid and unenforceable" after finding the state's health commissioner exceeded her authority. In a 4-3 ruling, the court called State Department of Health head Andrea Palm's directive, known as Emergency Order 28, a "vast seizure of power." The order directed all individuals present within the state of Wisconsin to stay at home or at their place of residence, subject only to exceptions allowed by Palm, the ruling says. The order, which was set to run until May 26, also put in place travel restrictions and business restrictions, along with threats of jail time or fines for those who don't comply. Read the full story here.







Mother-daughter duo pivots printing company to custom face mask production GRIT boxing master trainer Anthony Crouchelli with his custom-made "FaceItMasks" mask. Anthony Crouchelli After Susan Kaden's work at a New York City printing company came to a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she and daughter Samantha decided to pivot and began making custom face masks focused on brand identity. The two created "FaceItMasks" that allows companies, brands and consumers to order custom masks or chose from pre-designed ones that feature school logos, fashion brands and tie dye motifs. "It's an expression of fashion. It's necessary and it's a part of our momentary world where it's required," Susan Kaden told NBC News. They enlisted the help of social media influencers to help spread the word, Samantha Kaden said. A portion of the proceeds from their masks will go toward "Citymeals on Wheels," a nonprofit that serves meals to the elderly in New York City. The two plan to expand the business and create branded products that businesses will need for reopening such as signage and floor markers for social distancing or plexiglass protective shields for front desks and registers.







'DOA': That's what Trump says about House Democrats' coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House no May 13, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shot down the massive new Democratic coronavirus relief package ahead of a planned House vote on Friday. "DOA. Dead on arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the bill's prospects. About one-third of the $3 trillion legislation is relief for state, local and tribal governments, which many Republicans are resisting. The measure also includes assistance to essential workers, an extension of unemployment insurance beyond July, another round of $1,200 direct cash, and various other measures that are unlikely to gain bipartisan support but serve as an opening bid for Democrats. Read the full story here.







An instant coronavirus test missed nearly half of potential positives, NYU study finds A recent study from New York University's Langone Health found that a rapid coronavirus test missed more than 48 percent of positive cases. The study, which has not been peer reviewed, concluded that the Abbot ID NOW COVID-19 tests missed a third of the samples detected positive when using nasopharyngeal swabs in viral transport medium and more than 48 percent when using dry nasal swabs. Abbott Labs said in a statement Wednesday its test was studied "in a manner that it's not intended to be used." "It's unclear how the samples were tested," the statement said. "The outcomes in this paper are inconsistent with any experience that we've had with this instrument." Abbott added that out of 1.8 million tests distributed, the false negative rate was about .02 percent NYU said in a statement Wednesday that the study's authors acknowledge their limitations, including a small sample size and testing of the nasal swabs in the laboratory rather that at the point of care. The Food and Drug Administration said it was aware of the NYU report and are reviewing the information from the study.







One in four popular YouTube coronavirus videos contain misinformation, study finds One in four of the most popular English-language YouTube videos about the coronavirus contains misinformation, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal BMJ Global Health. For the study, researchers from the University of Ottawa analyzed 69 of the most widely-viewed English language videos from a single day in March and found 19 contained non-factual information, garnering more than 62 million views. Misinformation, according to the researchers, included any video that contained false information on the transmission, symptoms, prevention strategies, treatments and epidemiology of the coronavirus. Internet news sources were most likely to misinform, though entertainment, network and internet news outlets were all sources of misinformation, according to the study. None of the most popular professional and government videos contained misinformation. The new study implies that because of YouTube's size and continued growth, misinformation about the coronavirus has reached more people than in past public health crises, including H1N1 and Ebola.







Police officer on leave after urging cops not to enforce stay-at-home order A Washington police officer is on administrative leave after posting a video on social media urging cops not to enforce the state's stay-at-home order. Officer Greg Anderson with the Port of Seattle Police Department posted the video on his Instagram account on May 6. The video, in which Anderson is wearing his uniform in what appeared to be his police car, has garnered more than 800,000 views. "I'm seeing people arrested or cited for going to church, for traveling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses," Anderson said in the video. "I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don't have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise." In a statement posted on the Port of Seattle Police Department's website, Police Chief Rod Covey said Anderson was on leave for violating the department's policy on the use of social media. Read the full story here.






