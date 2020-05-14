Minnesota's Mall of America to begin reopening June 1 The massive Mall of America in Minnesota announced Thursday that it will begin reopening June 1 after being closed because the coronavirus epidemic. Not all stores in the mall, which is in Bloomington south of Minneapolis, will reopen on that date, the mall said in a statement. Dining and attractions will remain closed pending further guidance from state officials. Gov. Tim Walz this week announced that his stay-at-home order expires Monday and that he would replace it with an order allowing retail as long as stores enforce social distancing and stay at 50 percent capacity or less. The June 1 date will allow companies to rehire staff and prepare cleaning and other safety measures, the mall said. The mall covers 5.6 million square feet. Under normal circumstances, the mall says that it has around 40 million visitors each year. Minnesota has seen more than 13,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, with at least 663 deaths, according to the state health department. Share this -







China passes 1-month mark for no new virus deaths BEIJING — China has gone a month without announcing any new deaths from the coronavirus. The National Health Commission reported four new cases of the virus Friday, all local cross-infections in the northeastern province of Jilin where a cluster of uncertain origin has been detected in recent days. The last time the commission reported a death was on April 14. Just 91 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 623 others are under isolation and monitoring for being suspected cases or for having tested positive without showing symptoms, including 11 newly detected. In total, China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan. China has maintained social distancing and bans on foreigners entering the country, but has increasingly opened up the world's second-largest economy to allow both large factories and small businesses to resume production and dealings with customers. The government plans to hold the ceremonial parliament's annual session later this month, but with highly limited access for journalists and others.







Canada zoo to return pandas to China Two giant pandas in Canada will be heading back to China because their main meal, fresh bamboo, was getting too difficult to find, officials at Calgary Zoo said. The bamboo for Er Shun and Da Mao was flown directly from China and then, when the pandemic reduced flights, on transfers from Toronto, the zoo said Tuesday. But even those flights have been reduced, making the adult bears' favored food supply shaky. "We believe the best and safest place for Er Shun and Da Mao to be during these challenging and unprecedented times is where bamboo is abundant and easy to access," Calgary Zoo President and CEO Clément Lanthier said in a statement. Read the full story here.







Disney shutters 'Frozen' on Broadway for good Disney Theatrical Productions said Thursday it was shutting down its Broadway production of "Frozen" for good. It had produced 851 performances since 2018 before it was shut down as a result of New York's ban on large gatherings March 12. "We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns," Disney said on Twitter. Broadway's Actors' Equity Association said in a statement that "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Hangmen," in previews as the ban on large gatherings was enacted, have also closed permanently. "Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover," the group's executive directly, Mary McColl, said in the statement. We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns. Thank you for the love and magic we've shared together during our incredible 851 performances at the St. James Theatre. Some people are worth melting for, and today our hearts melt with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uEvNYs2K92 — Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) May 14, 2020







Mississippi casinos given OK to reopen May 21 The Mississippi Gaming Commission said Thursday that casinos in the state can start reopening May 21 — more than two months after the commission closed them because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening is allowed just before the Memorial Day weekend, which usually marks the beginning of the summer tourist season. Gaming Commission executive director Allen Godfrey confirmed the reopening date to WLOX-TV and the Sun Herald. He said the commission will release an order Friday with safety guidelines, which are expected to include requirements for social distancing between customers and frequent cleaning of slot machines and other equipment. The commission closed Mississippi's state-regulated casinos March 16. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has closed other types of businesses to try to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus, and he has allowed many to reopen. He said Thursday that the commission makes the "final and official" decision about reopening casinos.







Americans are moving again — see how driving, walking and transit are returning to normal Americans are moving again. Or, at least, they're looking for directions again. After two months of social distancing and staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, data from Apple suggests that people in several cities, most of them where reopening plans are in place, are starting to venture outside their homes again. Apple began publishing data in April showing the change in searches for directions in Apple Maps in about 70 U.S. cities. And while the data showed clear drop-offs in requests for transit, walking and driving directions in March, search volume has moved back to pre-coronavirus levels in seven cities. Read the full story here.






