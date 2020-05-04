Mississippi relaxes some orders days after governor delayed idea Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday said he is allowing in-room and outdoor dining at restaurants and relaxing rules about outside gatherings put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The announcement comes days after Reeves said he was delaying further steps after the state saw its highest single-day reporting of cases and deaths, although at the time he noted some of the newly reported deaths happened previously but were newly classified as related to the disease. Outdoor and in-room dining will be allowed at restaurants, with restrictions like social distancing and 50 percent capacity. Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed. "It is not a dive into the deep end," the governor said. The state health department on Monday reported 327 new cases and seven deaths. On Friday when the state saw its highest single-day reported increase there were 397 new cases and 20 deaths, which included 11 people who had previously died. Share this -







Fewer players will be allowed once Nevada casino gambling resumes There will be fewer players at blackjack and craps tables at casinos once Nevada lifts its temporary ban on gambling, regulators have said in documents. Casinos must keep crowds at 50 percent of the occupancy limit, according to documents released Friday by the state's gaming control board. Chairs must be removed so people at gaming machines like slot machines don't sit next to each other, and blackjack tables should be limited to three players, craps to six and roulette and poker to four. Casinos must submit plans on spacing as well as sanitation and other measures. Those must include how things like dice, cards and chips will be disinfected. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak in March ordered the suspension of all gaming operations in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, and it is unclear when the ban will be lifted. The governor last week said that casino gambling will not be in the first phase of reopening, which is expected to last at least two to three weeks. He has extended his stay-at-home directive until May 15, but eased some restrictions. Share this -







South Korea readying for second wave by setting up 1,000 clinics South Korea's government will set up 1,000 clinics to treat potential coronavirus patients in the coming months in preparation for a possible second wave of COVID-19 this fall and winter, the vice health minister said. "Clinics dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients will open so that we can detect and treat the patients early on," Kim Gang-lip, the vice health minister in charge of the government response to the COVID-19 crisis, said in a briefing. "Five hundred clinics using the public healthcare centers will open first, then private clinics will join them.” There have been more than 10,800 confirmed cases in the country with 252 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. More than 9,200 of people with confirmed cases have been discharged from isolation. South Korea on Monday announced plans to reopen schools starting next week, the Yonhap news agency reported. The education minister warned that the school reopening should not be considered as "the end of the coronavirus," and that teachers, parents and students should closely follow guidelines. Share this -







Businesses manage expectations, safety while reopening Businesses in several states reopened their doors Monday, hopeful to bring back customers while managing expectations and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Monday marked another key date for states that are beginning to partly lift some social distancing restrictions in a test of how to safely reignite the economy during the pandemic, which has caused almost 1.2 million known cases in the U.S., with nearly 70,000 deaths. Read the full story here. Share this -







Violent encounter in New York City prompts concerns about unequal policing of social distancing A violent encounter between a New York City police officer and a bystander that police said began as an attempt to enforce social distancing rules has prompted concerns about unequal policing. New York City's public advocate Jumaane Williams posted pictures on Twitter on Sunday — one of swarms of white people sitting in parks and three images from what appeared to depict encounters between police and people of color. One of the images was a still from a video captured Saturday that has been widely shared online and showed a plainclothes police officer, who was not wearing a mask, pointing a Taser at bystanders on Avenue D in the East Village in Manhattan. NBC News has not been able to verify what happened before or after the events shown on the video. The video also depicted the officer, who has been identified by The New York Times and other media outlets as Francisco Garcia, punching and slapping one man to the ground. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter Sunday night that he was "really disturbed" by the video and that the behavior he saw in it "is simply not acceptable." Read the full story here. Share this -







U.S Attorney warns landlords against pressuring tenants for sexual favors The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Southern California warned landlords that any attempt to solicit sexual favors from tenants strapped for cash "will result in an indictment." Some residents who are unable to make rent have reported that landlords have asked for sexual favors in exchange for delaying rent payments, U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said in a release Monday. Brewer said it "is not only despicable -- it is illegal" to abuse vulnerable tenants this way. Brewer's office said it will be using all available resources to investigate sexual harassment in housing. NBC News reported last month that housing advocates worried such a tactic might be employed against some of the millions of Americans who have lost their ability to pay rent during the pandemic. "We've already seen that the pandemic is exacerbating a lot of systemic issues and sexual harassment targeted at tenants by landlords is likely to be one of these issues," Renee Williams, a senior staff attorney at the National Housing Law Project, told NBC News in April. Share this -







'Virtual prom' lets high school seniors dance the night away They saved money on limo and tux rentals, and maintaining distance on the dance floor took on a different meaning. But a "virtual prom" hosted Saturday on Instagram Live gave more than 500 high school seniors a chance to celebrate the class of 2020 and participate in a rite of passage, albeit remotely. The virtual WE ARE WELL PROM featured music and dancing, along with a digital red carpet complete with celebrity appearances from stars such as Netflix's Logan Allen and actor Max Jenkins; the event was DJed by DJ Jazzy Jeff. Read the full story here. Share this -





