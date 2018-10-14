Feedback

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley joined "Meet the Press" on Sunday to discuss the fallout from Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation battle, as well as how he's defending himself from Democratic accusations he isn't committed to protecting those with pre-existing conditions. 

Hawley is running in Missouri's marquee Senate race and is looking to dethrone Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Watch his full interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

Georgia's Stacey Abrams says GOP opponent is playing politics with voter registrations

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, the party's gubernatorial nominee, criticized Republican nominee Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state, for putting holds on tens of thousands of voter registrations belonging primarily to minority voters. 

The issue has exploded in Georgia in recent days, with Abrams arguing on "Meet the Press' that the move is meant to disenfranchise voters for political gain. Kemp is pushing back on those accusations and blamed Abrams and her allies for "submitting sloppy" voter registration forms. 

Watch Abrams's full interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

Missouri's Josh Hawley criticizes Democratic handling of Kavanaugh accusations, 'mob behavior'

Mike Memoli

Biden hits Trump in Kentucky campaign stop

OWINGSVILLE, KY — Former Vice President Joe Biden lit into President Trump Friday for putting "his own interests before our values," and accusing Republican lawmakers of being complicit in their silence.

Campaigning in a rural Kentucky town with Democratic congressional hopeful Amy McGrath, Biden noted he had just returned from London where he said U.S. allies remain aghast at the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

"They genuinely don’t see America," Biden said. "The example we’re showing the rest of the world is sad. Our values are being shredded. Our democracy is under assault."

Biden made no specific reference to Saudi Arabia or the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But he said Trump’s fondness for autocratic leaders sent a dangerous signal.

"The world is watching us. They see a president who has debased our values and ceded global leadership to tyrants and thugs," he said. "Our reputation internationally is cratering. It’s not who we are."

Friday’s rally brought the former vice president as close as he’s been to direct political combat with Trump, who is scheduled to hold a rally with Barr across the district on Saturday.

Trump has taunted Biden at several of his recent political events, saying he relished the idea of a potential campaign against him and dismissing the longtime senator and two-term VP for his distant showing in the 2008 presidential primaries, the last time Biden was a candidate for president.

But an internal poll conducted for McGrath’s campaign showed Biden would narrowly beat Trump in the district, 49 percent to 46 percent.

Trump won Kentucky’s 6th congressional district with 54 percent of the vote in 2016, as Barr won 61 percent of the vote and a third term. Bath County, where Friday’s rally took place, was even more solidly Republican as Trump beat Hillary Clinton 67 percent to 30 percent.

Despite its GOP bent, McGrath has put the race squarely in the toss-up column, owing in part to her biography – she’s a retired lieutenant colonel in the Marines — and her strong fundraising. McGrath raised $3.65 million in the most recent fundraising quarter.

Initially national Democrats had preferred Jim Gray, the mayor of Lexington and the party’s 2016 nominee for U.S. Senate, to run for the seat. But McGrath beat him in  primary in part by running up the vote totals in rural areas like this.

In a private call two days after McGrath’s victory, Biden praised her approach as one the party should look to emulate in the future. McGrath, speaking before Biden, noted she had field offices open throughout the district.

She also defended her decision not to launch negative advertising to counteract Barr’s against her.

"The reason I have continued to run a race that is entirely focused on my values, on our values, and the issues is because first I trust the voters to see through this sad, worn out tactic," she said.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

How the NBC/Marist poll of Wisconsin is different than Marquette’s

Our NBC News/Marist poll of Wisconsin shows Democrat Tony Evers leading Republican Gov. Scott Walker by 10 points in a head-to-head contest, and by 8 points in an expanded ballot that includes the Libertarian and Green Party candidates.

A day earlier, however, a Marquette Law School poll had Walker ahead by 1 point. (The polls were on the same page showing Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., ahead by double digits.)

So what explains the difference between the two polls? We asked Marist pollster Barbara Carvalho. Here's her answer:

1. The polls use different likely-voter models: Marquette's model is based exclusively on voters certain to vote; Marist's uses a probability model based on interest, chance of vote and past vote.

2. Voter ID: Marquette's sample among likely voters was R+3; Marist's was D+1.

One other observation from Carvalho:

"Finally, one number to look at in our poll is the 80% of Walker supporters who are strongly committed to him (an extraordinarily high number). This intensity would be magnified in a cutoff 'certain to vote' likely voter model which Marquette uses. Of course, it is something to watch and a reason not to count Walker out."

** Correction: An earlier version to this story noted that Marquette uses a voter list and not random digit dialing. But that was not correct. It uses random digit dialing.

Ben Kamisar

The GOP triage continues—for good and bad

With Election Day drawing nearer, the National Republican Congressional Committee is pulling advertising dollars from two seats—one where the GOP incumbent is favored to win and another where Republicans fear their candidate could lose. 

The NRCC is cancelling its spending in the San Antonio Media market from Oct. 16 through Election Day, as Republicans feel optimistic about Republican Rep. Will Hurd's position against his Democratic opponent, Gina Ortiz Jones. 

There's been little public polling in the district, as in most congressional races. But the New York Times/Sienna College poll last month found Hurd up by 8 points, and Hurd had significantly outfundraised Ortiz Jones through June in a cycle where other Republican incumbents have lagged behind. 

But there's a more ominous sign for Republicans in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, which is being vacated by Republican Rep. Martha McSally's Senate bid. 

The NRCC is cancelling upcoming television buys in that race, a Republican familiar with the strategy confirmed, where former Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is facing off against Republican Lea Marquez Peterson. 

The same dearth of public polling exists in this race, but the NYT/Sienna poll put Kirkpatrick up 11 points. And Kirkpatrick came into the race with stronger name identification from her previous stint in office (albeit in a neighboring congressional district). Even though Republicans have touted Marquez Peterson's strength as a candidate this cycle, she may not be able to hold the seat that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. 

These are the kinds of painful decisions that both parties will have to make in the closing days, as Republicans look to defend the right incumbents to keep a hold on the House majority and Democrats try to win the right combination of seats to take control of the House.

Hannah Coulter & Ben Kamisar

The hottest House races since Labor Day

Labor Day marks the unofficial home stretch of the campaign season, as campaigns and outside groups ramp up persuasion and mobilization targeting key races. 

With groups beginning to make hard choices about where to spend money, the marquee races down the stretch are looking just as they did to start the cycle—Republican-held seats that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. 

Here are the 10 House races that have drawn the most television and radio spending between Labor Day and today, according to figures from Advertising Analytics (spoiler: most broke for Clinton in 2016). 

CO-06: $9.2 million

It's no surprise that GOP Rep. Mike Coffman's seat has seen a boat-load of spending in recent weeks—Democrats see the race as one of their best chances to dethrone an incumbent, which is why two-thirds of the recent spending came from the left. Polls show the race will be tough sledding for Coffman, and while his top-spending ally, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has pulled its advertising dollars from the seat, the National Republican Congressional Committee is upping its investment. 

MI-08: $8.2 million

This race is another one featuring a seriously vulnerable Republican incumbent, Rep. Mike Bishop, and a strong Democratic challenger in Elissa Slotkin. And it's also another race where CLF has decided to stop spending while the NRCC ramps up—but limited public polling shows a tight race. 

FL-26: $7.7 million

Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's seat was always going to be a marquee race, considering Curbelo is the GOP incumbent representing the district that broke the furthest for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The party committees and the two campaigns have been slugging each other for the past month and aren't expected to slow down. 

VA-10: $7.7 million

The ad spending to defend Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock's seat tells two stories. CLF hasn't spent a dime in the race as polling continues to show Democrat Jennifer Wexton with a lead. But the NRCC is doubling down on the seat—it spent almost $2.6 million since Labor Day, more than any other group, and has another $2.5 million booked through Election Day. 

MN-03: $7.5 million

Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen has long been able to weather the storm in a blue-leaning district, but the heightened spending here shows Democratic enthusiasm that they can finally take him down. Two recent public polls show Democrat Dean Phillips leading. 

WA-08: $7.3 million

The significant spending here is indicative of GOP bullishness for their candidate Dino Rossi and their unwillingness to cede the liberal-leaning district to Democrats after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert announced his impending retirement. But Democrats have matched the GOP spending since Labor Day in the hopes of flipping another seat that Clinton won. 

NJ-03: $7.1 million

The battle for Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur's seat is a good test case for lots of dynamics this cycle. MacArthur has had to own his key role in crafting the GOP's failed healthcare plan and being the only New Jersey Republican to vote for the party's tax plan. But the district leans conservative, so it remains to be seen how those votes might resonate here. 

TX-07: $7 million

Democrats are hopeful that strength with suburban voters can help flip this Dallas-area seat. But Republican Rep. John Culberson has kicked his campaign into gear since early-cycle concerns he was going to be caught sleeping and Republicans outspent Democrats here by $900,000 since Labor Day. 

ME-02: $6.4 million

This is another district where an oft-vulnerable Republican, Rep. Bruce Poliquin, is trying to hold on. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll pegged Poliquin up by 5 points. 

CA-10: $5.9 million

If you're sensing a trend, voters narrowly backed Clinton in this district in 2016. Republican and Democratic spending has been about even here, as Republican Rep. Jeff Denham looks to win another term against Democrat Josh Harder. 

Ben Kamisar

Conservative group looks to boost Susan Collins after Kavanaugh vote

Democrats are smarting after Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins cast a pivotal vote to help confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, promising electoral consequences in 2020. 

But the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group that played a key role in Kavanaugh's confirmation, is trying to blunt Democrats' anti-Collins fervor with a six-figure television and digital buy. The spot thanks for her vote, praising Collins "for being a reasonable voice in Washington" and for doing "the right thing."

While Maine has its independent streak, Collins's own bipartisan image has helped her cruise to overwhelming victories in previous races. But Collins's no vote has energized Democrats who have donated more than $3.6 million to a fund that will go to supporting Collins's eventual Democratic opponent in 2020. 

So the new JCN spot will likely be just the start of the GOP's efforts to bolster Collins ahead of what could be a tougher-than-expected reelection fight. 

Shaquille Brewster
Shaquille Brewster

Sherrod Brown brings out the dog for new campaign spot

Sen. Sherrod Brown’s rescue dog, Franklin, will make his television ad debut Tuesday morning in an effort to tout his owner as a man of the people—and their pets.

The 30-second spot, first obtained by NBC News, reminds voters of Brown’s advocacy back in 2012, as pets were getting sick from tainted dog treats from China. The campaign says it is part of a previous television and radio ad buy—the campaign has more than $4.5 million in advertising time booked between Tuesday and Election Day. 

“Thousands of dogs were getting sick, we got to work to stop it,” Brown says to camera, while holding and petting his rescued mixed-breed.

In 2007 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating complaints of pet illness connected to Chinese-imported chicken, duck, and sweet potato jerky treats. The agency reported complaints of more than 6,000 pet illnesses and over 1,100 canine deaths.

“Sherrod Brown took the lead, he fought to protect the animals and make sure the dog treats were taken off the shelves,” Dr. Anne Soinski, a Cleveland veterinarian says in the advertisement.

After the death of an Ohio family’s dog, Brown pushed the FDA to investigate and take pet treat safety more seriously. He later chaired a congressional hearing on “Pet Treats and Processed Chicken from China.” By 2014, many prominent stores announced they were pulling the Chinese-made treats from shelves.

“All of our friends should be safe from tainted products,” Brown says before soliciting a bark of approval from the family pet.

Franklin the dog knows his way around the campaign trail. He’s featured on the campaign website as the “Manager of Morale,” and solicits donations through his line of official campaign dog bowls, collars, and mugs.

The new ad is a fluffy extension of Brown’s trademark populist message that’s helped him build a double-digit polling lead against his republican opponent, Rep. Jim Renacci. President Trump won Ohio in 2016 by eight points.

Trump is slated to return to the state for a rally Friday night, in an effort to boost Renacci.

Mike Memoli

Sanders readies multi-state midterm blitz that includes early 2020 stops

Bernie Sanders, cruising to a third term as Vermont senator next month, will launch a presidential campaign-style cross-country tour in October on behalf of Democratic candidates.

The 15-city swing will kick off in Indiana on Oct. 19 and include three stops in Iowa, the first state in the presidential nominating process. The events aim to harness the progressive army of the 2016 Democratic presidential runner-up on behalf of candidates in some key House, Senate and gubernatorial races.

Prominent national Democrats have begun ramping up their campaign schedules. In just the last several days, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker held multiple events Iowa while California Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democrats in the key battleground state of Ohio.

But Sanders’ itinerary will be one of the most ambitious of the potential 2020 candidates in the closing weeks of the midterm campaign, and will include some of the trappings of a White House run, including a chartered campaign plane. 

The first stop in Bloomington, Indiana will include a rally and Social Security Town Hall to benefit the campaign of Liz Watson, running in the state’s 9th congressional district. He’ll also visit another college town, Ann Arbor, Michigan, that day for a rally with gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer. 

On Oct. 20 Sanders will hold a rally in the capital of South Carolina, the first southern presidential primary state, under the banner of Our Revolution, the offshoot of Sanders’ 2016 campaign.

Sanders’ three Iowa events — in Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Ames — are with congressional candidate J. D. Scholten, who is challenging Rep. Steve King in the Hawkeye State’s most Republican-leaning district. Additional stops include Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada before concluding on Oct. 27 in California. 

Sanders has continued to actively travel the country since his long-shot 2016 presidential bid fought right to the convention. Sanders has particularly focused on visiting areas that President Trump carried in his own upset victory. 

"The reason I go to those states is to tell the people of those states not let Trump divide them up, that we have more in common than we have differences," Sanders told Democratic activists at an event in Washington this summer. "I am doing everything that I can to bring people together in this country so that working people can have a government that works for all of us and not just the billionaire class."

If Sanders does run again in 2020 he’ll face far more competition, with a large crop of potential candidates already positioning themselves as champions of the ascendant liberal wing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who also is running for reelection next month, told supporters at a town hall in her state recently that she would give the race serious consideration after the midterms.  

Ben Kamisar

Vulnerable Republicans strike softer tone on immigration in campaign ads

Some Republican candidates facing tough reelection battles this fall are touting a far softer stance on immigration than their national party has, launching ads to promote their fights to protect constituents from deportation. 

The latest example comes from Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, who is running against Democrat Jason Crow in a Denver-area district that's been trending blue.

In the new spot, a husband and wife from Colorado tells the story of how Coffman stepped in to protect their adopted daughter. While the couple had adopted her from Peru, the little girl's visa was denied and her parents were told she was going to be deported

"They were going to deport our daughter, then Mike Coffman called. He promised he'd fight for Angela, and he did," Amy Becerra, the little girl's mother, says in the ad. 

"Mike kept our family together. We've seen the attacks on Mike and that's not who he is. Mike fights for all of us and we are proud to stand with him." 

It's the latest attempt by Coffman to distance himself from his party in a moderate-to-Democratic leaning district that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won his district in 2016. A recent poll from the New York Times/Sienna College found the Republican trailing by 11, and Democrats have fought hard to cut at Coffman's bipartisan message by arguing the bipartisan act is lip service.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, another vulnerable GOP incumbent, took a similar tack in an ad earlier this year where his campaign took to the airwaves to highlight the story of MacArthur stopping a woman from being deported and taken away from her husband. 

"I was at a dead end so I called Congressman MacArthur and the congressman came over to the House, met my family, and thank God that he helped me," the husband, identified as Joe R. from Brick, N.J., says in the ad. 

"He's a compassionate man, he knew right from wrong." 

MacArthur's campaign spent more than $187,000 airing that spot, according to data from Advertising Analytics. 

President Trump campaign in 2016 on a hard-line message on immigration, turning his border wall into his campaign's centerpiece and calling for a humane "deportation force" on the campaign trail. 

Since elected, he's faced significant criticism over the administration's policy that separated children from their families at the border.  

Those policies aren't the kind that do well in swing districts like Coffman's or MacArthur's, and Democrats have long tried to tie this lawmakers and others to the tougher Trump policies. So by highlighting these compassionate immigration stories, the vulnerable GOP incumbents are hoping they can create even more distance from Trump. 

