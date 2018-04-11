Missouri voters abandoning Gov. Greitens, poll finds

Nearly half of Missouri voters, and 52 percent of women, disapprove of the job Gov. Eric Greitens is doing as he battles felony charges related to an extramarital affair, according to a Mason-Dixon poll released Wednesday.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said the Republican governor should resign.

Greitens has so far resisted calls to step down after admitting to an extramarital affair before his 2016 election. He was indicted in February on one count of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking partially nude photos of the woman as a way to blackmail her if she told anyone about the affair. Greitens trial begins next month.

Greitens maintains a 63 percent approval rating among Republicans, while 79 percent of Democrats in the state disapprove of him.

The poll was conducted last week by phone calls with 625 registered Missouri voters who said they vote regularly in state elections.