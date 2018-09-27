Mitchell asks questions about Ford's fear of flying

Mitchell went down a seemingly odd path moments ago, spending the entirety of one five-minute session interrogating Ford about her fear of flying.

After a peppering of questions, Ford acknowledged that she would have preferred to be interviewed in California, where she lives, because she is afraid of flying. But after concluding that such a preference was an “unreasonable request,” she agreed to fly to Washington, D.C., for today’s hearing.

Mitchell then asked Ford about a handful of other instances where she would have gotten on a plane, including for trips to Costa Rica and French Polynesia.

Time then ran out, with it not being at all clear where Mitchell was attempting to lead the conversation about flying.

A reporter for The Washington Post noted that Sen. Kamala Harris gave Mitchell a "very skeptical look."