Mitchell's line of questioning, so far

Rachel Mitchell, the lawyer for Senate Republicans, has asked Ford repeatedly whether anyone helped her write her original letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Ford has consistently answered "no."

It is not the only time that Mitchell has appeared to see if she can get Ford to give contradictory testimony. So far, she has failed to do that. In a couple of instances, there have been inconsistencies between what has been reported previously and what Ford is saying now.

For example, there was disagreement over whether Ford had rejected a Republican offer to send investigators to interview Ford in California.

Ford said that she did not understand the offer as it was described in the hearing today and would have been happy to talk with investigators, adding that she would have invited them into her home.