Romney: Immigration a 'winning issue' for Republicans

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Democrats for challenging President Trump on immigration, arguing the issue only helps Republicans politically.

Speaking during his first Sunday show interview since 2016, Romney argued that Trump has "tapped into something which the people feel very deeply" and said the Democratic focus is a "huge error."

"We can't have millions upon millions of people flooding into our country without a border that's secure, without ICE making sure the people that are here illegally are sent back," he said, referencing the nickname for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"This is a winning issue I think for Republicans. But more importantly, it's a winning issue for Americans to say, 'We have to have the sovereignty of our nation.'"

And he argued that while he disagrees with the Obama-era "DACA" policy that deferred deportations for those brought to America illegally as children, that "we have a responsibility to fulfill what is a presidential pledge and commitment."

