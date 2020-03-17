Dow surges after Mnuchin says the government will be "sending checks to Americans immediately"

Markets received a boost Tuesday morning after the White House coronavirus task force announced further response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"We're going big," President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to 1,000, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 notching gains of around 6 percent each.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government would be "sending checks to Americans immediately," and announced a "very significant economic stimulus plan" that would be presented to Congress.

Wall Street also bounced back after the Federal Reserve announced new action Tuesday as part of its sweeping emergency measures to shore up the economy.