Mnuchin suggests Americans explore U.S. instead of traveling internationally as economy reopens Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Monday that people should consider using their time amid the coronavirus crisis to explore the U.S. instead of traveling internationally. "Our priority is opening up the domestic economy," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Obviously for business people who do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis, but this is a great time for people to explore America." Mnuchin added that a lot of people "haven't seen many parts of America" and he wishes he can "get back on the road soon." Asked if international travel could be opened up this year, Mnuchin said, "It's too hard to tell at this point" adding, "I hope that it is." In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump administration has imposed strict travel restrictions on certain regions including China and Europe but they only apply to people who are not U.S. citizens.







Frontier asks passengers to disclose their health, pay extra for an empty middle seat Frontier Airlines is telling passengers that if they want the middle seat blocked they can pay for it. Customers will be able to select a "more room" option, beginning at $39, to ensure that the middle seat is reserved without a passenger, the airline announced Monday. Some airlines such as Delta and EasyJet have already started to block off the middle seat, where possible, to allow for social distancing. Starting May 8, face coverings are also mandatory at the gate and boarding areas as well as on the plane, the airline said. "While we believe the best measure to keep everyone healthy is to require face coverings, for those who want an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort, we are now offering "More Room," Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle said in a statement. In addition, Frontier is mandating that passengers fill in a health acknowledgement form certifying neither they nor family members have suffered from COVID-19 symptoms in the prior 14 days to the flight. The airline will not allow anyone who has a fever to travel.







Coronavirus apps won't be able to record users' location, Apple and Google say A woman holds a cellphone while walking in Queens, N.Y., on on April 22, 2020. Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images Apple and Google are tightening the rules for smartphone apps that could notify people about exposure to the coronavirus after concern that the apps would violate privacy. Public health agencies, academics and governors' offices are racing to deploy the apps in the U.S. as one step toward relaxing stay-at-home orders. The apps would use Bluetooth technology to privately record when phones are near each other, and to send anonymous notifications to people who have spent time with infected individuals. A handful of states have already rolled out test versions. But the two tech companies said Monday they want to be sure the apps use only anonymous Bluetooth proximity data, not location data from cellular networks that could be more invasive. Read more here.







Did the coronavirus really escape from a Chinese lab? There has been a barrage of contradictory claims in recent days about how American officials believe coronavirus emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, what evidence they have, and when President Donald Trump was first briefed about it. Here is what we actually know.







White House dismisses report projecting sharp increase in daily COVID deaths The White House on Monday dismissed a document reportedly prepared by the Trump administration that projects that deaths from the coronavirus could reach 3,000 a day on June 1. "This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting. This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. The document was obtained by The New York Times, which said that the administration's forecast could reach 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of the month compared to about 25,000 cases a day now. The projections were based on government modeling compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deere said in his statement that Trump's "phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with" and that the health of Americans remains the president's top priority.







Photo: Churches open in Munich Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images Worshippers attend an evening Mass at Munich's Frauenkirche on Monday, the first day churches and other houses of worship were allowed to hold services again in Bavaria. Nationwide state and local governments are easing lockdown measures in a careful attempt to bring normalcy back to public life in Germany.







Kroger to offer free COVID-19 testing to workers Grocery giant Kroger will begin offering COVID-19 testing to workers, according to a release issued this morning. The company will also provide testing to associates based on symptoms and medical need. It already hosts public drive-thru testing sites in 12 states. "At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer, in a statement released to NBC News. "Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country." Kroger will be distributing tests to workers across its family of brands, including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Dillon's, among others. Members of UFCW Local 770 in the Los Angeles area have been protesting at Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations for over a week. Members have been calling for testing, more cleaning, and response protocol following a COVID-19 positive test in stores. "That UFCW members successfully compelled Kroger to provide testing is a significant victory for the public's health,"said John Grant, president of UFCW Local 770, in a release. "Grocery corporations like Kroger have been doubling and tripling their profits while other businesses are shuttering, yet they have been slow to implement safety measures and share profits with essential workers on the frontline."







Fact check: Trump falsely claims U.S. is testing more than every other country 'combined' President Donald Trump boasted again about coronavirus testing, tweeting Monday that the U.S. has "performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined!" Interesting? By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not "essential". In any event, we have great testing capacity, and have performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020 This is not true. America has performed the most tests — as a large country with an ongoing pandemic — of any country, but the U.S. has not tested more people than the rest of the world combined. According to one global data compilation, the U.S. has tested more people than Trump says — 6.8 million tests. But according to the same tracker, Russia has performed 4.1 million tests, Italy has done 2.1 million tests and Canada has conduced another 862,000. That's more than 7 million tests in just three countries. More than 200 other countries are also fighting this pandemic, as well.






