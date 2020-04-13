Mom of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 59. The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cruz-Towns was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son’s NBA career. He was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/vnKwFBNegn — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 13, 2020 Share this -







Trump's 'opening our country council' still lacks any business leaders With just under 24 hours to go before President Donald Trump officially announces his "opening our country council," no corporate leaders have yet lent their names to the business task force — and it remains unknown which, if any, executives are keen to be formally associated with a team handling such a tricky transition, senior business executives told NBC News. "We're going to boom," Trump said at a news briefing Monday night. "It's going to go quickly. Our people want to get back to work, and I think there's pent-up demand." The group's official formation provisionally includes people Trump described as economic experts, medical professionals, elected leaders and members of the business community. However, few business leaders seem to want the media scrutiny of their own company — and any government assistance from which they may be benefiting. Read the full story here.







Trump administration seeks delay in Census deadlines The Trump administration has asked Congress to delay U.S. Census delivery deadlines because of difficulties amid the coronavirus epidemic, the president and other officials said Monday. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement that there was a conference call arranged by the White House on Monday about the requested delay. She said that members need more information that the administration has been willing to provide. The director of the census bureau was not on the call, Maloney said. The administration anticipates completing the count by Oct. 31, which would be a delay of around three months, Maloney said. She also said the administration is seeking legislation allowing it to delay the deadline to deliver apportionment counts to Trump from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021; and to delay the deadline to deliver redistricting data to the states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement Monday that field data collection activities were temporarily suspended in March, and field offices are eyed to be reactivated June 1. They said the requested delay is to ensure an accurate count.



The Constitution says CONGRESS determines how the #census is conducted- not the President.



We need to hear from @uscensusbureau directly & receive more info before any decisions are made.https://t.co/1dIR0KPpay — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) April 13, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus cases top 2 million worldwide The number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more cases than any other country, according to the university, with 682,619 confirmed infections. Spain, with roughly 170,000 cases, is second. China, where the outbreak began, has recorded 82,000 cases, according to the tally. Nearly 120,000 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.







WWE is an 'essential' business in the state of Florida Boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather and the 7 foot 400 pound Big Show battle it out in front of 74,635 fans at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on March 29, 2008. George Napolitano / Getty Images file The "essential" work of professional wrestling must be allowed to continue in Florida, officials said Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, with a major training and TV production base in Orlando, was considered too important an operation to shut down as coronavirus hits the state of Florida, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "They were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings told reporters on Monday. "With some conversation with the governor's office, regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open." Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state on April 1, but has allowed essential businesses — like WWE — and churches to continue operating.







FDA clears first saliva test to diagnose coronavirus Blue preservation solution is shown at Spectrum DNA in Draper, Utah, on April 3, 2020. The company has developed a test kit to detect the coronavirus in patients' saliva. Rick Bowmer / AP Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, the New Jersey university said Monday. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus. Read the full article here.







'I'm scared for my child': Coronavirus hits Louisiana juvenile detention centers Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana. Google Maps At Louisiana's four secure juvenile detention facilities, 27 youths and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mothers of children incarcerated in these facilities say they're growing increasingly alarmed by what they're hearing from their kids, as the state has shared little information. "I just sit by the phone and I wait and I pray, and I wait and I pray, and that's all I can do as a mom," said Nicole Hingle, whose son Jace, 17, is being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans. "I wait for my son to call, and I just pray that my worst fear doesn't come to reality." A spokeswoman for Louisiana's governor said that the state's Office of Juvenile Justice is "reviewing all youth in its custody and working with the courts to determine the most proper placement to maintain their physical health, as well as maintain public safety." But Renée Slajda, communications director for Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group, said it's unclear when those cases will be reviewed. "We've seen no urgency around that," she said, "and time is of the essence." Read the full story here.






