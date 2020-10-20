'Monkeys with flamethrowers': How Trump plowed through his $1 billion war chest President Donald Trump’s sprawling political operation has raised well over $1 billion since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of it on fire. Trump bought a $10 million Super Bowl ad when he didn’t yet have a challenger. He tapped his political organization to cover exorbitant legal fees related to his impeachment. Aides made flashy displays of their newfound wealth — including a fleet of luxury vehicles purchased by Brad Parscale, his former campaign manager. Meanwhile, a web of limited liability companies hid more than $310 million in spending from disclosure, records show. Read more here. Share this -







Bombshell text messages haven't upended N.C. Senate race It was a typical October surprise — Cal Cunningham, the Democratic Senate nominee in North Carolina, was forced to admit to having had an extramarital relationship after news reports surfaced with text messages he sent to the woman as recently as July. It was the kind of bombshell that gave Republicans hope that the incumbent, Thom Tillis, could recover the kind of support he has consistently lost in the polls, giving them a shot at holding onto a seat in a battleground state that could be instrumental in their keeping control of the Senate. But this October, the surprise appears to be having little impact on the race. Read more here.







Pelosi 'optimistic' about relief talks, but warns deal could slip past the election House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that she was "optimistic" about the status of Covid-19 relief negotiations with Republicans after being deadlocked over a package for months. But Pelosi warned in an interview with Bloomberg News that if negotiators don't have a bill written by the end of the week, a stimulus deal will not happen until after Election Day, which is Nov. 3. The speaker is expected to talk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday afternoon and hopes to work out language on testing and contact tracing. "Hopefully by the end of the day today we'll know where we all are," she said. She also said that the two remaining sticking points are over funding for state and local governments and liability protections.







'Seinfeld' stars reuniting to raise money for Texas Democratic Party Giddy up: "Seinfeld" stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander are reuniting with series co-creator Larry David for a virtual event benefiting the Texas Democratic Party. "A Fundraiser About Something" will be moderated by "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and live-streamed on Friday night. The name of the event is a nod to the famous description of "Seinfeld" as a "show about nothing." (The series aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998.) The event, available to contributors who chip in any amount, will feature Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David telling "exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite 'Seinfeld' episodes," according to a description on ActBlue, the online fundraising platform. Democrats are hoping for a surprise victory in Texas, a traditionally Republican state that is showing signs of turning blue amid rapid demographic changes and Democratic gains in suburban areas. President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead in the state, according to most polls. In the run-up to Nov. 3, virtual cast reunions have become popular ways to raise money for state Democratic parties. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin last month drew more than 110,000 donors to a reunion of the cast of the Rob Reiner film "The Princess Bride." The cast of the television series "Happy Days" is reuniting on Sunday to raise money for the Wisconsin Democrats, too. Louis-Dreyfus, for her part, has been vocal in her support for Joe Biden's candidacy. She tweets frequently about supporting Democratic candidates and hosted the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention in late August.







Melania Trump to skip Pennsylvania rally due to cough Melania Trump will no longer travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday with the president due to a "lingering cough" from her bout with coronavirus," the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said. "Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," Grisham told NBC News in a statement. The first lady was expected to join her husband at a Tuesday night rally, her first in over a year.







Photos: In-person voting begins in Wisconsin Martha Crowley casts her absentee in-person ballot at a polling site Tuesday at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park location on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin. Bing Guan / Reuters Voters wait in line outside the Washington Park Library in Milwaukee to cast their ballots Tuesday. Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP - Getty Images







Committee on Presidential Debates says final debate was not dedicated to foreign policy The Committee on Presidential Debates said Tuesday that the final presidential debate was not previously "devoted to foreign or domestic policy." No debate in 2020 was ever designated by CPD as devoted to foreign or domestic policy. The same was true in 2016, when President Trump participated in the CPD debates. The choice of topics is left entirely to the journalistic judgment of the moderators. — CPD (@debates) October 20, 2020 Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien criticized the topics selected by moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, in a letter. He claimed that both camps agreed the final debate should focus on foreign policy, suggesting that the committee changed the topics to favor Joe Biden. "The choice of topics is left entirely to the journalistic judgment of the moderators," the committee said on Twitter. Both candidates will answer questions on fighting COVID-19, American families, race, climate change, national security and leadership.







The view from one of Pennsylvania's most important swing counties Few counties across the political landscape are of more importance than Pennsylvania's Erie County — and the county executive says it's going to be a tight race there through the finish. In 2016, Trump, who won Pennsylvania, prevailed in Erie by about 2,000 votes, a swing from 2012 when former President Barack Obama won by 20,000 votes. This year, both candidates are targeting Erie. Biden having recently visited there, and Trump is set to hold a gathering there Tuesday evening. "One thing that happened in 2016 from the Democratic side; I think they kind of forgot about Erie County," Kathy Dahlkemper, the county executive and a former Democratic congresswoman, told NBC News. "We had no visits. Of course now it's different, but we had no visits from Hillary Clinton." Trump has tried to woo the region with promises of coal and steel jobs, and insisted but that Biden would eliminate fracking, but Dahlkemper says that message doesn't fly in Erie County. "I believe we're going to take Pennsylvania, but it's going to be a fight and not going to be a blowout," she said. "I just use my visual clues of driving around the county and the signs — people love their signs in Western Pennsylvania."







Utah gubernatorial opponents appear in joint unity video The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor in Utah have produced a joint video calling for unity in the face of political disagreement. I'm not sure this has ever been done before...but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let's make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020






