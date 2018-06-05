Montana governor pushes for more transparency on donors

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock thinks the American political system could learn a thing or two from NASCAR.

Speaking about campaign finance laws in a speech to a Democratic think tank Tuesday, the potential 2020 hopeful decried the outsized influence of dark money groups who he said were “eroding our democracy” in the wake of the Citizens United decision.

If such contributions can’t be prohibited, Bullock said one solution is to insist on new disclosure requirements.

“Tattooed across NASCAR drivers’ jumpsuits, and every square inch of their cars are the logos of the companies sponsoring the teams, underwriting the costs, paying their salaries,” he said. “If elected officials are going to be like NASCAR drivers — sponsored and supported by various special interests — we ought to at least know who’s doing the sponsoring and spending.”

Bullock, speaking at the Center for American Progress in Washington, pointed to a Montana law he signed that required all advocacy groups to disclose donations and spending that occurs within 90 days of elections. He also announced that he would sign a new executive order requiring that any entities seeking state government contracts of greater than $2,500 to disclose their political spending.

Bullock opened his address by talking about his experience being elected governor twice in a state that also supported President Trump in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points. Asked by a reporter after about his future political plans, the two-term governor said his focus was on electing Democrats in 2018, including his state’s senior senator, Jon Tester.

“2020 is a long time away,” he said, but added: “I think I have an important voice to be part of that conversation.”