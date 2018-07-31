Moonves' billionaire status threatened

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves was on his way to becoming a billionaire, but The New Yorker might have put a stop to that.

The CBS board said on Tuesday it was hiring an outside law firm to conduct an investigation, an apparent reference to accusations of misconduct against Moonves raised in a New Yorker piece that was published last week.

Moonves could lose out on $300 million of salary, bonuses and stock grants if the board finds he violated the terms of his contract and could be let go for cause, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

Moonves would lose equity and bonus awards worth $135 million, $126.5 million in salary, and potentially the right to become an advisor to the company at $40 million over five years, according to Bloomberg's analysis of regulatory filings.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Moonves was already worth some $700 million and was the second-most highly paid CEO in the U.S., according to Time.com.

Former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, who stepped down after a battle with Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom and CBS, walked away with an estimated $95 million, according to Bloomberg calculations from 2016.