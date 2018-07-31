Feedback

Moonves' billionaire status threatened

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves was on his way to becoming a billionaire, but The New Yorker might have put a stop to that.

The CBS board said on Tuesday it was hiring an outside law firm to conduct an investigation, an apparent reference to accusations of misconduct against Moonves raised in a New Yorker piece that was published last week.

Moonves could lose out on $300 million of salary, bonuses and stock grants if the board finds he violated the terms of his contract and could be let go for cause, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

Moonves would lose equity and bonus awards worth $135 million, $126.5 million in salary, and potentially the right to become an advisor to the company at $40 million over five years, according to Bloomberg's analysis of regulatory filings.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Moonves was already worth some $700 million and was the second-most highly paid CEO in the U.S., according to Time.com.

Former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, who stepped down after a battle with Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom and CBS, walked away with an estimated $95 million, according to Bloomberg calculations from 2016.

Claire Atkinson

Amazon made $2.2 billion from ads in the second quarter

Madison Avenue might be concerned about Amazon cutting into its advertising business, but that hasn't stopped marketers from spending more money with the e-commerce giant.

Amazon reported on Thursday that its growing advertising business generated $2.2 billion of revenue in the second quarter — more than double what it brought in during the same time period in 2017.

Once just a small part of Amazon's sprawling business, advertising is now starting to add to the company's bottom line.

“Advertising is starting to make an impact on gross profit,” said Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky.

Advertisers favor Amazon because their ad buys result in sales, but advertisers also know that in the long term they could end up helping Amazon gain a superior understanding of what consumers want. Amazon is starting to sell its ad capabilities directly to clients such as HP and Lego, according to Digiday, bypassing the agencies altogether.

Read more on Amazon's recent success. Here’s a transcript of Amazon’s earnings call with investors.

Spotify adds subscribers but not revenue per user

Spotify is growing like weed as consumers make the switch from downloads to streaming services.

But the second quarterly report from the newly public music streaming company had good news for some — and bad news for those who are keeping a close watch on whether Spotify is making any money.

The good news: Spotify finished its second quarter with 180 million monthly active users, with 83 million of those users paying for the service. That's huge growth versus the second quarter last year when it reported 138 million monthly active users. And Wall Street was encouraged — Spotify stock rose 4.9 percent on Thursday.

The not great news: Apple is coming, at least in the U.S. The Financial Times spoke with unnamed music executives who said Apple is already about to leapfrog Spotify's U.S. subscriber total.

The bad news: Spotify's average revenue per user declined by 12 percent versus the same period a year ago to around $5.70 per month thanks to promotions, such as the offer that bundles Spotify with Hulu for $12.99. Spotify also hasn't been shy about making the free tier as attractive as possible to convert consumers to the paid tier, but it seems many consumers are happy holding on to their cash. 

Spotify just hired former Condé Nast Entertainment chief Dawn Ostroff, but Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said there was no intention to get into the original video production game. Here's a transcript of the investor call. 

Comcast: It's all about broadband now

Comcast released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Here's the highlights from the company's earnings report and investor call.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News. 

What happened with that 21st Century Fox bid? 

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he was attracted by the international expansion opportunity of Fox's assets but that the price was just too high.

"Ultimately, we pulled back because we thought that we couldn’t build enough shareholder value by making the price at which it seemed, in our judgment, to be possible to buy that, which was increasing," Roberts said on a call with analysts.

Comcast lost video subscribers:

Comcast lost a net (combined new subscribers and lost subscribers) of 140,000 cable subscribers.

But it's all about broadband now: Comcast added a net of 260,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter. Wall Street had expected 191,000 adds in the period. The main upside of broadband is that Comcast can make more money from each customer (average revenue per user), as the chart below from MoffettNathanson shows.

That helped push Comcast stock up 3 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

Can MSNBC beat Fox News?

Here's what Roberts had to say on that: "MSNBC is now solidly ahead of CNN in primetime and closing the gap with Fox News. I'm not sure enough focus has been paid to MSNBC and the incredible progress it has made."

Enough about Netflix already:

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke shared a common frustration in big media circles: "In terms of direct-to-consumer, there is a feeling right now that everybody is completely focused on Netflix. The vast majority of TV viewing is not streaming. The vast majority of TV viewing is not Netflix or Amazon or Hulu. The vast majority of TV viewing continues to be linear, particularly for big events."

What's going on with Hulu?

An analyst asked, but they did not get an answer. Comcast owns 30 percent of Hulu, with Disney soon set to own 60 percent thanks to its acquisition of some Fox assets.

What's the latest on Sky?

Comcast remains the lead bidder  for the London-based pay-TV company Sky, which reported earnings on Thursday, too. Disney will inherit a piece of Sky once its Fox acquisition is complete, so Fox has to up its bid if it wants to keep it out of Comcast's hands. Here's one reason its a target right now: Sky said it added 500,000 customers in the past year and reported a nine percent increase in core earnings for the full year. Here's Thursdays press release.

Facebook's brutal day

Facebook had a thoroughly brutal Wednesday — and its Thursday doesn't look much better.

The social network reported earnings on Wednesday, missing analyst expectations on subscribers and revenue. The company also warned that its future profit margins would shrink.

Facebook's stock plunged 20 percent in after-hours trading — wiping off some $120 billion in market value from the company. If Facebook's stock declines as much in Thursday trading, it will be the be the biggest one-day loss of market value by a single company in history.

Read more on Facebook's earnings here.

Viacom in talks to buy AwesomenessTV

Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw, citing two people familiar with the matter, reports that Viacom is in talks to buy AwesomenessTV, part of the once-hot group of YouTube aggregators that were seen just a few years ago as the future of youth media.

A source familiar with the talks but not authorized to speak publicly told The Query that the companies are in advanced talks but there is no guarantee a deal will be struck. Hearst and Verizon also have stakes in AwesomenessTV.

Shaw reported that the deal is not yet done but that the price tag could be around half of the company's 2016 valuation of $650 million. Viacom declined to comment.

Comcast owns 51 percent of AwesomenessTV, which it acquired when it bought DreamWorks Animation in April 2016. DreamWorks Animation bought AwesomenessTV for $33 million in May 2013. 

Comcast also owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump slams FCC for blocking Sinclair deal

The political intrigue over Sinclair's efforts to create a local TV giant continued on Tuesday night when President Donald Trump weighed in. 

In a tweet, the president blasted the Federal Communications Commission for referring Sinclair's acquisition of Tribune Media to an administrative law judge, a move that could scuttle the deal.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune," Trump tweeted. "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Sinclair first agreed to buy Tribune for $3.9 billion in May 2017 in a deal that would dramatically increase the number of Americans the company reached with its stable of local broadcast stations.

Since then, the FCC and its chairman, Ajit Pai, have been scrutinized for pushing to relax local TV ownership rules that would have limited how much Tribune that Sinclair could keep. The FCC's own Inspector General had reportedly opened an investigation into whether Pai had pursued the rule change to benefit Sinclair.

Those critiques subsided after the FCC referred the case to an administrative law judge, a move that could kill Sinclair's acquisition.

Though Trump voiced support for Sinclair in the tweet, there are indications that some of the president's friends in the conservative media world were happy to see the FCC act, though there are no indications that the president pushed Pai to end the deal.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of conservative media company Newsmax, told the New York Post that he had voiced his opposition to the Sinclair-Tribune deal directly to the president. And CNN noted that Sinclair has been seen as a growing rival to Fox News. Rupert Murdoch, executive co-chairman of Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox, reportedly talks with Trump at least once a week.

As for Tribune, the company has said it is assessing its options. It might want to talk to Cox Enterprises, which said on Tuesday it is also eyeing a sale of its interest in 14 local TV stations.

Facebook's defense team is thinning

Facebook continues to deal with fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal as well as critiques over how it handles misinformation on its platform. Now, it is losing another member of its corporate defense team.

General counsel Colin Stretch announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that he will be leaving the company. Stretch testified before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in November  on Russia-linked propaganda that spread across Facebook during the 2016 election.

“As Facebook embraces the broader responsibility [CEO Mark Zuckerberg ] has discussed in recent months, I’ve concluded that the company and the Legal team need sustained leadership in Menlo Park," wrote Stretch, who is based in Washington D.C.

Just last month, Facebook's head of public policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, said he was departing after a decade at the company. Schrage's exit is leading to some soul searching inside the public relations department about whether to stick around, according to several sources.

Facebook's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, is reportedly set to leave the company in August. BuzzFeed on Tuesday published an internal memo  that Stamos sent to Facebook colleagues in March detailing the need for the company to change its culture in order to fix its problems.

Facebook's troubles have not yet hurt its business. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts project that the social network reached 2.25 billion monthly active users and generated revenue of $13.34 billion, according to Yahoo Finance

VFW 'disappointed' that members booed journalists during Trump speech

President Donald Trump called out the media yet again during an event on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Trump told the crowd assembled not to believe what they see in the news, including reporting from NBC News

"Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," Trump said as he pointed to the back of the room. The comments drew some cheers. 

The VFW, however, did not agree. In a tweet sent after the event, the national headquarters for the VFW offered support for the media. 

"Today, we were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press during President Trump's remarks," the organization wrote. "We rely on the media to spread the VFW message, and @CNN, @NBCNews, @ABC, @FoxNews, @CBSNews, & others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there."

The statement is a rare instance in which Trump's media critiques have been directly answered by an organization that hosted him. Trump attacked the media during a 2017 speech to the Boy Scouts of America's National Scout Jamboree, drawing an apology from the organization's leader for the "political rhetoric."

The VFW, a nonprofit run by military veterans that advocates for veterans, went a step farther, naming particular media organizations in attendance (NBC News was among the organizations named) and noting that they "rely on the media to spread the VFW message."

"We were happy to have them there."

Consumers underestimate what they spend on subscriptions

Consumers are significantly underestimating what they spend on subscriptions, according to a study from Waterstone Management Group.

The company surveyed consumers on 21 categories of subscriptions and asked them to guess what they spent on a monthly basis. Consumers' average first guess was $79 per month, and the second guess was $111.

In reality, they spent $237 per month on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, Match and Amazon, among others. CNBC reports on study here.

