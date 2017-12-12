Moore strategist predicts easy win, and no Senate ethics probe

Roy Moore’s campaign strategist predicted a win for the Republican shortly after polls close and said that it is unlikely Moore will face a Senate ethics investigation if elected.

"I think by 7:45 [CT] we’ll have enough indicators that say we’re going to win. And the people of Alabama will have spoken," Moore campaign aide Dean Young said on MSNBC.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Moore will face an immediate ethics investigation if he arrives in Washington. But Young said he believes the Senate Republicans are “blowing a lot of hot smoke."

"You saw everybody, they all ran away from Judge Moore. They all started coming back slowly but surely, saying, 'Hey, let the people of Alabama decide,'" Young said.