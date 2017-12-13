Moore’s campaign bars Washington Post reporters from event

Roy Moore campaign refused to admit reporters from The Washington Post to an election night event, the paper said Tuesday night.

“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” a spokesman told NBC News.

The Washington Post first reported the allegations that Roy Moore pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, and initiated a sexual encounter with a girl who was 14 at the time. The Republican candidate has said the allegations, which grew after the initial Washington Post story to include a total of nine women, are all false.

Moore has threatened to sue the paper for its reporting.