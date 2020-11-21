More than 194,000 cases reported in the U.S. for new single-day record

The United States shattered another single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Friday with more than 194,000 Covid-19 infections confirmed and at least 1,880 deaths, according to NBC News counts.

The previous single-day record for new cases was reported on Thursday with 193,200 infections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,972,950 confirmed cases and 255,218 deaths have been reported in the U.S.

The grim news comes as millions of Americans weigh canceling Thanksgiving Day celebrations or risk exacerbating an already deadly pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down this year.