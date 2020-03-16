More than 3,000 confirmed cases reported in the United States

As of March 15 there have been more than 3,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States, driven by more than 200 new cases in New York. At least 800 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

See a map of the cases per U.S. state here, and see the day-by-day breakdown of new cases in the U.S. and the world here.

MGM Resorts will close all of its Las Vegas properties, the hotel chain announced on Sunday. The company, which owns many major Las Vegas hotels including Aria, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York and The Mirage, said that starting on Tuesday it will "temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice." Casinos on those properties will close on Monday, the company said.







Steph Curry encourages social distancing We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There's a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let's protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020







Sanders says 'shut the president up' while Biden says 'we're at war with the virus' at Democratic debate The coronavirus dominated the start of the Democratic debate on Sunday night, with Bernie Sanders ripping President Donald Trump and Joe Biden laying out his plan to contain the outbreak. "Shut the president up, right now," Sanders said. Biden said, "We're at war with the virus," and called for measures to contain the spread and bulk up the health care system. Sanders said the virus issue showed the importance of "Medicare for All," while Biden said the country first needs to deal with the crisis.







Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas to close for 2 weeks Wynn Resorts will close two of its Las Vegas properties for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the company said Sunday. CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement that Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will temporarily shutter for most employees on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Maddox said Wynn Resorts will continue to pay full-time employees during the closure.The company had earlier canceled large gatherings and installed thermal cameras at entrances to measure the temperatures of guests.







CDC says gatherings of 50 or more should be canceled for next eight weeks The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that people throughout the United States should avoid events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. The announcement comes as some major cities have already put in place bans on large events and ordered bars and restaurants to close. "This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC said. The CDC noted that its guidance "is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."






