More than $3 billion spent on traditional media ads for 2018 midterms

Online rivals eyeing TV ad dollars may want to take note — when it comes to political campaign spending, local broadcast is still where the big money is.

Campaigns and other political organizations spent $3.2 billion on ads in traditional media in the midterm cycle, according to analysis by Advertising Analytics, a company that tracks political ad spending. Kyle Roberts, founder of Advertising Analytics, said he estimated that spending for the 2018 midterms had increased by around $1 billion compared to 2014.

"Traditional media is still very impactful," Roberts said. "There's a lot of talk about hyper-targeting on the internet, but broad reach medium still have significant weight in how candidates get branded and impact the electorate.”

Florida received the biggest influx of money with $473 million this election cycle, the company found.