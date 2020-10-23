More than 300 military families sign letter in support of Joe Biden
More than 300 military families released a letter Friday morning supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The letter includes several prominent members of the military community.
"When the White House threatens to use the military to ‘dominate’ the streets, he pits our service members against their peaceful fellow citizens and the First Amendment," the letter states. "When our foreign policy abandons allies we have fought side-by-side with for years – as happened with the Kurds in Syria – Donald Trump makes a mockery of the loyalty that we prize."
Trump has touted his support among members of the military, a voting bloc that helped him win swing states like North Carolina in 2016.
15m ago / 12:36 PM UTC
McCaskill and Lowry rate the debate
Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Joe Biden's job was to "hold his voters and find a few more" and did just that. Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, said Trump "gave Republicans something to feel good about."
This debate, which was preceded by chatter about what the effect of a mute button would be, the number of attacks each candidate threw the other's way eclipsed the number of interruptions by more than a four-to-one margin.
4 takeaways from the last presidential debate of 2020
It was probably as normal as things could get this election cycle.
After the last faceoff turned into a name-calling shouting match, Thursday night's presidential debate, moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, resembled a much more traditional matchup and provided one the clearest contrasts yet between President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, on everything from race to the environment.
“We respect [the] difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago,” Janša wrote in a tweet.
We respect difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago. But today, if elected, he would be one of the weakest presidents in history. When a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before. Go, win, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇸🇮
But he said that if elected today, Biden “would be one of the weakest presidents in history,” when “a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before.”
He then called on Trump to “Go, win.”
Rebecca Shabad
2h ago / 11:03 AM UTC
Trump says he plans to vote in person in Florida on Saturday
Trump told reporters following the debate Thursday night that he plans to cast his 2020 vote in person on Saturday.
“I’ll be in Florida. We’re doing rallies. And then I’m going to vote in person Saturday,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as they headed back to Washington.
Trump has been critical of voting by mail, falsely claiming that it leads to massive fraud. He did, however, vote by mail during Florida's primary this year.
Rebecca Shabad
2h ago / 11:02 AM UTC
Nikki Haley to campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania
Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, will host several campaign events for the president on Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Trump's campaign announced early Friday that she would be a special guest and appear at events at an Indian Voices for Trump fireside chat in Norristown as well as two events in Reading and West Brandywine. Haley served in the administration from January 2017 through December 2018.
Haley previously served as the governor of South Carolina.
Alex Seitz-Wald
2h ago / 10:55 AM UTC
Dialed down, Biden, Trump clash on Covid-19 response, issues in final debate
The mics were off but the gloves mostly stayed on.
The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a departure from the rancorous first clash in Cleveland. Instead, the two presidential hopefuls sparred on federal Covid-19, health care, immigration policy and race.
With polls showing Biden holding a sizeable national lead — with Election Day just two weeks away and over 42 million ballots already cast — Trump delivered no obvious knockout blows and the Democrat appeared to clear his final major hurdle with no major stumble.
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? Experts grade the candidates
President Trump was the most improved performer at Thursday's debate, but a panel of debate experts told NBC News that Joe Biden was more effective with his arguments.
The three experts all agreed the faceoff was more informative than the chaotic first debate in Cleveland last month, but one noted, "That's a very low bar."
While Trump's strategy of interrupting less and letting Biden speak more in hopes of provoking a gaffe from the former vice president was a sound strategy, the experts said Biden didn't make the type of major mistake Trump probably needed to change the race.