More cases confirmed in California Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northern California’s Santa Clara County, bringing the total there to 11, local officials said Tuesday. The source of the transmission of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness is under investigation, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a statement. Of the 11 confirmed cases there, two have been determined to be "community transmission" which means the source of infection is not clear. Four others are thought to be travel-related, and three are thought to have occurred through close contacts to known cases, the health agency said. In Orange County in Southern California, health officials said they have two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, identified as a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, both of whom recently traveled to countries with widespread transmission. CDC testing will confirm the local tests. Share this -







Quarantined U.S. cruise ship passengers released in Texas SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship were released Tuesday and allowed to go home, a day after local leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so that more patient testing could be done. More than 120 passengers who were moved two weeks ago from a Diamond Princess cruise ship stranded in Japan and kept in quarantine on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio were released “in an orderly way to minimize potential exposure to the San Antonio community,” according to a statement issued by city officials. San Antonio officials had wanted additional assurances that none of the released passengers had tested positive for the new coronavirus, after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine over the weekend despite testing positive for it. Seven passengers were kept in quarantine at the air base for various reasons, Laura Mayes, a city spokeswoman, told The Associated Press. Share this -







Amazon employee in Seattle in quarantine after testing positive A Seattle-based Amazon employee has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday. An email sent to employees said that the employee based out of its "Brazil" office building in Seattle went home feeling unwell Feb. 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since. The email says the company received news Tuesday that the employee tested positive for COVID-19, and that the employee is in quarantine. "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," an Amazon spokesperson said. A company spokesperson confirmed the email’s authenticity to NBC News. The email says the company notified employees who had been in contact with the infected employee. The risk to those who had not been in close contact with that employee remains low, the email says. The company is conducting deep cleaning and sanitization of the office. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle. Share this -







Pope Francis has a cold, no symptoms of other illness, Vatican says The Vatican said in a statement Tuesday that Pope Francis has a cold that is running its course, “without symptoms related to other diseases.” The pontiff this week said he was canceling his participation at a weeklong spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold. "The cold diagnosed to Pope Francis in previous days is running its course, without symptoms related to other diseases. In the meantime, the Pope celebrates Mass daily,” and follows the spiritual exercises ongoing in Ariccia, the Vatican said in a statement, referring to the sit of the Lenten retreat. It’s the first time the pope has not taken part, The Associated Press reported. On Tuesday, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Francis tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the AP. The Vatican statement makes no mention of a test. Italy is grappling with a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 79 people. More than 2,500 cases have been confirmed in the country, Italian officials said. Share this -







Berkeley, California, confirms first case, patient had been in Italy A Berkeley resident has tested positive for #COVID19. This individual had been in country with an outbreak and has largely remained at home in a self-imposed quarantine since their return. The risk of infection to the general public remains low.https://t.co/XGI3UitAsI — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) March 3, 2020 Share this -







Chile, Argentina confirm first cases of coronavirus An airline staff member wears a protective mask in Santiago on March 3, 2020. Javier Torres / AFP - Getty Images Chile recorded the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The patient is a 33-year-old man in the city of Talca, south of Santiago. Neighboring Argentina also confirmed its first case on Tuesday, a 43-year-old man who had traveled to Italy. Share this -







Low tech solutions in a high tech city someone in SF is doing their level best pic.twitter.com/NLav8TZNMx — kate conger (@kateconger) March 3, 2020 Share this -







New Hampshire confirms 2nd coronavirus case A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Hampshire. The patient is a close contact of the state's first case, who state health officials said defied directions to self-isolate. On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the first patient attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, Feb. 28, despite being instructed by public health officials to remain isolated. As a result, the state issued an official order to keep the patient in isolation. That first patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Now the facility is monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with that person. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said it's unaware of any patient exposures. It's unclear whether the second patient was exposed as a result of the first patient's broken isolation. Share this -





