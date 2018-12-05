Feedback

More current and former lawmakers arrive

Former Vice President Al Gore, former New York Gov. George Pataki, political adviser to George W. Bush Karl Rove, former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, who represents Bush's old House district but just lost in the midterms, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and many other lawmakers have arrived at the National Cathedral ahead the funeral service.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Image: Former Vice President Al Gore arrives for funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at Washington National Cathedral
Former Vice President Al Gore arrives at the Washington National Cathedral. Jim Young / Reuters

Trump has not spoken with Clintons or Obamas since inauguration

President Donald Trump has not spoken with either former President Bill Clinton or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton since the 2017 inauguration about two years ago, according to people close to both families.

He has also not spoken to former President Barack Obama since the peaceful transition of power, according to our sources.

The Clintons and the Obamas are among the guests expected to attend Bush's cathedral service Wednesday, along with the president and first lady Melania Trump. 

When Trump was asked if he planned to reach out to either of his predecessors on the pipe bombs addressed and mailed to them in October, he told reporters: “If they wanted me to, but I think we’ll probably pass."

Melania Trump attended former first lady Barbara Bush's memorial earlier this year in Texas, but the president did not attend that service “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends,” a White House official said at the time.

More than 50,000 people paid their respects to Bush at U.S. Capitol

Roughly 57,000 people came through the U.S. Capitol to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush as he laid in state for the past two days, a source with knowledge of the count told NBC News on Wednesday.

This estimate includes staff and visitors.

 

Trump tweets he's 'looking forward to being with the Bush family'

Peyton Manning, Condoleezza Rice among early arrivals for Bush's funeral

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was one of the luminaries from across the political, sports and entertainment worlds who showed up early at Washington's National Cathedral for Bush's funeral.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson, who covered Bush, and former secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., all arrived in the chapel by 9:30 a.m. ET. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have also arrived.

NBC News is told by Cathedral staff that once everyone is in and seated there will be approximately 3,000 people in attendance — essentially the capacity of the building. 

Image: Former NFL quarterback Manning arrives for funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at Washington National Cathedral
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning arrives prior to the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2018. Jim Young / Reuters
A reporter's view from inside the Washington National Cathedral

Rarely seen Bush scrapbooks show love story that stood test of time

Ahead of the former president's state funeral service in Washington, Mary Finch, the audio and visual archivist for the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, gave NBC News a look at the rarely-seen scrapbooks that former first lady Barbara Bush kept of the couple's life together.

In total, she made 118 — and those memories are carefully preserved at the library in Texas.

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush recall final moments with George H.W. Bush

The twin sisters open up for the first time since the death of the 41st president, sharing with TODAY some touching memories of the man they knew as "Gampy."

WATCH: Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes Bush's casket in emotional farewell

Dole and the former president were both veterans of World War II. Bush would go on to defeat Dole in the 1988 Republican presidential primary to win the party's nomination. 

"So much history in this moment," NBC News' Steve Kornacki wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "An intense rivalry for two decades with many fateful plotpoints, building to Bush's 1988 triumph in NH. But they put it behind them and days after the '92 election Bush emotionally passed the torch to Dole as the new top Republican in DC."

Coast Guard band members are struggling to keep their instruments warm

It's just a tick above freezing in Washington this morning, and members of the Coast Guard band who were standing in line to go through security said there isn't much they can do to keep their instruments warm.

But some of them use plastic mouthpieces to prevent the tongue-sticking-to-the-flagpole effect that can occur when they blow into a cold metal instrument.

